Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has provided a comprehensive update on Marcus Rashford and his proposed transfer from Manchester United to Barcelona.

Rashford joined Barcelona on a season-long loan containing an option to buy. The option is set at €30m, and Barcelona do wish to sign the 28-year-old outright.

Rashford and the LaLiga leaders already have an agreement on personal terms in place. Man Utd are more than willing to offload the forward, and Barca boss, Hansi Flick, can’t wait to have Rashford back among his attacking options next term.

However, there is a constant flow of stories about the proposed transfer, with many centring on alleged hitches, apparent hiccups, the deal being off, etc etc.

Cutting through the waffle, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now revealed exactly what is going on with the move, and why so far, there is no club-to-club agreement despite the presence of the pre-agreed €30m option to buy.

“Barcelona are in agreement with Rashford and his camp over contract terms,” began Romano when reporting on his YouTube channel.

“So the player will be happy to stay, Barcelona are happy to continue with Rashford, Hansi Flick is happy with his performances.

“But then there is the club-to-club. That means that they have to trigger the €30m buy option clause

“Because Man Utd keep telling to Barcelona ‘€30m, pay the buy option clause or we can welcome back Rashford and decide’, maybe selling to another club, or staying, who knows, who is going to be the manager? There are several factors, so that’s the story on Marcus Rashford.

“Then Barcelona on their side want to restructure the agreement with Man Utd. They hope to be able to reach an agreement on a different structure.

“Maybe another year on loan with different conditions, maybe with an obligation to buy.

“So Barcelona want to find a creative way to reach an agreement with Man Utd. At the moment, Man Utd are not opening doors to these solutions – they want the €30m.

“So at the moment there is no agreement between Man Utd and Barcelona. Rashford has an agreement with Barca, but not yet club-to-club.”

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