Fabrizio Romano sets record straight on Man Utd plans for Mason Greenwood

The future of Mason Greenwood has been clarified by Fabrizio Romano

Amid strong claims about a transfer to a European giant and being banished from next season’s pre-season tour, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has dropped a critical update on the future of Mason Greenwood at Manchester United.

Greenwood, 22, was loaned out to LaLiga side Getafe ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. The lively forward was initially eased in, though a series of devastating performances since building up his form and fitness have set pulses racing.

The left-footer has scored six goals and provided five assists in 23 LaLiga matches. He now regularly completes the full 90 minutes and his vital contributions have helped to push Getafe 13 points clear of the relegation zone.

The obvious question Man Utd fans will have is does Greenwood have a future back at Old Trafford when his loan spell concludes?

Indeed, with United expected to sell big-money flop Antony, a spot in the forward line – and on the right wing especially – could be vacated.

United did explore reintegrating Greenwood back into their ranks last summer. However, an overwhelmingly negative response to the idea prompted the club to perform a U-turn and sanction a loan spell away.

There has been rampant speculation Greenwood will be transfer-listed ahead of the summer window and if suitable offers are received, United will cash in.

Backing up those claims, the Daily Star recently stated Greenwood would be left off United’s pre-season tour of the USA.

That would signal once and for all that Greenwood has no future at Old Trafford and would also help to facilitate a transfer away.

Reports then emerged of Borussia Dortmund plotting a loan with an option to buy proposal. Such a move would likely mean current Man Utd loanee, Jadon Sancho, won’t be signed outright by Dortmund.

Now, trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has weighed in with an update of his own on Greenwood.

Door not yet closed, but writing on the wall

Taking to X, Romano poured cold water on claims Greenwood’s fate is already sealed. Per the reporter, a “final decision” is still to be made.

That would appear to leave the door ajar for Greenwood to come back in from the cold at United. With Sir Jim Ratcliffe ushering in a new era, Greenwood may also get a fresh start back at Old Trafford too.

However, Romano went on to suggest that as it stands, the likeliest outcome is Greenwood WILL be sold – assuming suitable offers are received, of course.

“Man Utd have not made final decision yet about Mason Greenwood but [the] feeling is that [the] club will be ready to consider proposals in case of permanent transfer bids,” wrote Romano.

“Man Utd could cash in on Greenwood this summer, [they’re] waiting for INEOS verdict after internal talks.”

On the subject of where Greenwood might wind up if he is shown the door, TEAMtalk has compiled a list of every team who’ve shown interest, including three of the biggest clubs in the world…

