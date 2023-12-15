Fabrizio Romano shatters Man Utd exit uncertainty as move agreed to give flop perfect escape

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Donny van de Beek will in fact move from Manchester United to Eintracht Frankfurt despite previous uncertainty.

Van de Beek’s United career has gone from bad to worse of late. Indeed, the season after making a £40million transfer from Ajax, the midfielder played just 19 league games, starting bot quite on the right foot.

He then slipped further down the pecking order in a sign that he was in fact not the player United were after.

Van de Beek has played just 16 times in the league beyond his first campaign, with his minutes in the competition limited to just two this term.

For a long time, it’s looked more than likely he’ll be on his way out of the club, with Romano definitively saying he ‘will leave’ and former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag showing him the door.

Transfer insider Romano recently broke the news that ‘advanced talks’ were ongoing regarding a move to Frankfurt, with it subsequently being reported Van de Beek was keen on the move.

However, an issue in terms of wages arose not long into those talks.

Indeed, it was simply stated that Frankfurt “can’t pay” for Van de Beek, as he pockets too much cash at Old Trafford for them to be able to stump up.

Romano confirms Van de Beek move

However, those issues appear to have been smoothed out, as Romano has confirmed the move is happening.

Speaking on X, the transfer insider dropped his patented ‘here we go’ stamp, signifying that the move will go ahead and there’s a ‘verbal agreement now in place.’

The initial move will see Van de Beek go on loan to the Bundesliga outfit until June, with Frankfurt paying United a loan fee.

They then have the option to buy the midfielder for a potential package worth approximately £13million.

Van de Beek gets perfect move

Any move away from United seems perfect for Van de Beek given the nightmare spell he’s endured, playing just 62 games since the summer of 2020.

He clearly knows that’s the case, as he recently admitted he “needs to start playing games” and “the time has come to make a different choice.”

It’s ideal that that choice should be one that he has picked himself.

Indeed, given it’s been suggested he is keen on the move to Frankfurt since rumours started, he’s clearly more than happy for that to be his next home.

That being said, both he and the club will hope the relationship is a fruitful one in its initial stages so that the buy option can be triggered and he can play in the comfort of knowing he’ll be staying there.

