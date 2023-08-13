Fabrizio Romano shuts down perfect transfer for frustrated Man Utd player, with alternative deal pending

Fabrizio Romano has ended all rumours of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek heading back to one of his former clubs, although a different exit route remains open.

Van De Beek will have been hoping to revitalise his career at Man Utd last season following the arrival of Dutch compatriot Erik ten Hag as manager. Van De Beek knows Ten Hag well from their successful time in the Eredivisie together.

However, the 26-year-old only managed to appear 10 times in all competitions. This was down to injury problems and fierce competition for places, with Ten Hag also able to play the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Fred, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes.

Van De Beek is now back fit. However, it is unlikely he will make much of an impact for Man Utd this term. The Red Devils may be trying to sell Fred and McTominay, but they have added to their ranks by snaring Mason Mount from English rivals Chelsea. And Ten Hag is also aiming to sign another midfielder too, with Sofyan Amrabat and Amadou Onana two potential options.

With even Ten Hag failing to place his trust in Van De Beek, the 19-cap Netherlands international is trying to find a new team where he can get back to his best.

According to a report from The Sun on Saturday, Van De Beek’s former club Ajax have been debating whether to bid for him and take the Man Utd outcast back to his home country.

This would essentially be the perfect move for Van De Beek as it would allow him to go back to the club where he shone and made a name for himself. Such a transfer would also give Van De Beek the chance to move back closer to his family.

Unfortunately for Van De Beek, a switch back to Amsterdam will not be happening. Providing an update on Twitter, Romano revealed how there are ‘no concrete talks’ between Van De Beek and Ajax, despite the recent claims.

Donny van de Beek will head to Spain rather than Netherlands

Ajax are looking at other players as they attempt to improve Maurice Steijn’s squad and win the Dutch title back from Feyenoord.

Despite this revelation, Van De Beek could still end his Man Utd nightmare this transfer window. He has already said yes to a move to Spanish club Real Sociedad.

Van De Beek is thought to be keen on the transfer as he is attracted by the Sociedad project after they finished fourth in La Liga last season.

Man Utd are currently in negotiations with Sociedad over the conditions of the deal. It is likely Van De Beek will join Sociedad on a season-long loan which includes the option for them to sign him permanently in summer 2024.

And as per the latest from Romano, those talks are still going on.

