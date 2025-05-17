Manchester United could secure a full agreement for the transfer of Matheus Cunha by next week, according to Fabrizio Romano, with the Red Devils also expected to soon learn the answer from another big-money attacking target in the next few days in a possible £92.5m double deal.

Having slipped to a dismal 18th Premier League defeat of the season on Friday night, Manchester United‘s toothlessness in attack was again exposed as they rarely threatened a Chelsea goal that always looked confident in keeping a clean sheet. And while the final scoreline was only a narrow 1-0 defeat, the result compounded what has been a thoroughly miserable league campaign for the Red Devils, who can arguably count themselves lucky not to have been embroiled in a relegation scrap.

Having scored a meagre 42 goals in 37 games so far this season, United clearly need some big reinforcements in attack this summer. And with Ruben Amorim desperate to bring in players better suited to his 3-4-2-1 formation, it is likely some major changes are on the cards this summer.

To that end, the Red Devils have been locked in talks with Cunha for some weeks now, having identified the 13-cap Brazil international as the ideal man to reinvigorate their attack.

Seen as an ideal No.10 to play alongside Bruno Fernandes, the Wolves man is understood to have already given United the green light to secure his signing, with his £62.5m exit clause ensuring the Old Gold are powerless to prevent his move going through.

However, some weeks after it was reported the move was close to being done, United are yet to wrap up the deal.

Romano, though, insists everything remains on track for the deal to go through by June 1, when the window opens, and having now provided an update on those talks.

“I will say to United fans, relax a bit on this one,” Romano told his YouTube channel.

“Yes, there was a feeling two or three weeks ago that it’d happen in a few weeks’ time, but it always takes time to prepare contracts, speak to agents and Wolves about the terms.

“They also need to find an agreement on payment terms. United are working on it, they have a very good relationship with Cunha.”

Romano believes there could be some kind of deal clarification sometime next week, adding: “We expect Man United to advance on this one in the next days.

“From what I’ve always heard, it’s not about Champions League football or the Europa League final, it’s about completing the contract agreement.”

READ NEXT

🔴⚫ Roy Keane wants ‘immature’ and ‘sloppy’ Man Utd trio SOLD in furious blast after Chelsea loss

🔴⚫ Man Utd tell Ruben Amorim how to avoid sack next season as Sir Jim Ratcliffe sets targets

Man Utd also expect news on Liam Delap signing

With the Europa League final due to be staged in Bilbao on Wednesday, next week could be a hugely significant one in the club’s immediate future.

Success against Tottenham in the final will not only bring some much needed silverware and a real silver lining to an otherwise disastrous season, but it will also secure a place – albeit a backdoor entry one – into next season’s Champions League.

That, in its own right, could also help attract a better calibre of player this summer.

One man who is reportedly waiting to see what competition United will be in next season is Liam Delap, with the striker free to leave Ipswich this summer owing to a £30m relegation clause in his contract.

And with the player understood to prefer a return to the north-west, rather than a move to London with fellow suitors, Chelsea, United’s prospects will be aided if they can book that spot in next season’s UCL. As a result, an indication of Delap’s decision is also expected to arrive next week.

During an appearance on United fan channel Webby & O’Neill, club icon Ryan Giggs was asked about the potential captures of Cunha and Delap and admits he is excited by the prospect of the pair linking up.

“It would be an improvement, most definitely,” he replied.

“They both have Premier League experience, which is a massive plus. The domestic form has not been nowhere good enough so they have proven already to do it, to score goals.

“When you’re in that dressing room preseason and better players come in, it not only gives the fans a lift but it gives the players a lift.

“So if you see those players (Delap and Cunha) come in, you are going to get excited because it’s an improvement and they are good players.”

The 13-time Premier League champion continued: “We do need nine or 10 players, but we are not going to get them in this transfer window.

“That’s the dilemma. Does Ruben Amorim have enough time the get his kind of players in that might take a couple of transfer windows? We need strikers. It is a joke, Man United have only got one recognised striker, we had three or four in the past.

“Not only three or four, but three or four quality centre-forwards. So if you do get an injury, you do get a loss of form, you’ve got another player coming in. And if they are both on form, they are pushing each other, so it’s win-win. That’s going to take time. that’s modern football, you don’t get it.”

Man Utd transfer round-up: Leny Yoro ‘regret’; big move for Bilbao star

Meanwhile, the future of Leny Yoro has gained some column inches in the last few days amid talk his move to Old Trafford has not worked out as expected for him – and now the player’s regret at turning down Real Madrid for United has been detailed in a report.

On the incoming front, United have contacted Athletic Club to inform them of their plans to meet the exit clause in the contract of Oihan Sancet this summer, after reports in the Spanish media revealed a worrying record-breaking route out of Old Trafford was gathering pace for Fernandes.

And finally, Real Madrid are in the market for a new left-back this summer and have reportedly ‘opened talks’ over a deal for a former United star that will hand Amorim a much-needed cash boost.

Cunha to Man Utd: Star’s goals stats during his career