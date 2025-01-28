Manchester United are pushing to reach an agreement for Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu ‘in 24-48 hours’ according to Fabrizio Romano, though one of the star’s former coaches has told him to steer clear of Ruben Amorim’s side.

Man Utd have been heavily linked with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and Nuno Mendes of Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks as they hunt a new left wing-back. However, the Red Devils have instead opted to chase Dorgu, viewing him as a cheaper alternative who also has top-class potential.

United have submitted two bids for the 20-year-old so far, but they were both rejected as they did not meet Lecce’s €40million (£33.6m / $41.7m) asking price.

In a boost for United fans, Romano has now provided a positive update on the transfer chase. He has revealed on X, formerly Twitter, that United are ‘confident and optimistic’ they can finalise a deal for Dorgu after holding a fresh round of talks with Lecce on Monday.

United believe a new offer will unlock the transfer, with that proposal arriving in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Romano wrote: ‘Manchester United feel they can get Patrick Dorgu deal agreed in 24/48h! Confident and optimistic after further talks with new official bid coming soon.’

In a separate post, Romano added that talks between United and Lecce have been ‘positive’ but there is ‘still work to do’ to get the transfer over the line.

It emerged on Monday that United do not want to pay the Dane’s £33.6m price outright and would rather include a portion of that fee through guaranteed add-ons.

A deal is expected to be struck for an initial €35m (£29.4m / $36.5m), plus an extra €5m (£4.2m / $5.2m) in bonuses. Dorgu has already said yes to joining United.

While Dorgu looks like a perfect fit for Amorim give his versatility – which is why the Portuguese has made him his No 1 target – some observers are concerned about the prospective transfer.

DON’T MISS: Real three reasons Marcus Rashford is leaving Man Utd revealed, as Barcelona transfer finally takes shape

Former Dorgu coach hoping for different transfer

In an interview with Tipsbladet, Dorgu’s former Denmark U19s coach Jens Fonnskov Olsen discussed the player’s talent before urging him to join a different side to United.

“The thing is that there are many paths to the goal. Patrick left North Zealand and went to a slightly smaller place in Italy and took the chance there, where he has been really well-educated, especially in the defensive part of the game, where he may have lacked something at Lecce,” Olsen said.

“I was really happy with him [with Denmark’s U19]. I think he had some exciting skills. I had him on the national team, and he stuck with it pretty quickly. Patrick is fast, he is forward-thinking, he can head both offensively and defensively, and he has a very, very good left foot.

“He is a creative player who can also play on the pitch and solve some things. I am incredibly happy that I brought him in and just believed in him in that situation, and I am really happy for him, in terms of how his career has developed.

“If I have to be a little cheeky, I hope he chooses something other than Manchester United right now. I don’t know if it’s a bad fit, but they’re just in a period where…

“I don’t know if you can afford to say no to United, but maybe somewhere where there’s a little more structure and where things fit in with his pace. Sometimes things have to go in the right order, if you can say it like that.”

READ MORE: £65m goalscorer eager to join Man Utd as rival transfer ‘collapses’; ‘suffering’ star could be replaced

Man Utd transfers: Four deals on cards; Dorgu alternative

It was claimed on Monday that Alejandro Garnacho leaving Old Trafford might ‘trigger’ three more United transfers in a late January ‘scramble’.

Garnacho heading to Chelsea would push Christopher Nkunku further down the pecking order, and United have identified the Frenchman as a winter loan target.

The money gained from Garnacho’s sale would also give United extra money to meet Dorgu’s price tag.

Dorgu joining Amorim’s project will in turn push Tyrell Malacia out. The latter is expected to leave United on either a straight loan or loan-to-buy deal.

Meanwhile, Florian Plettenberg has stated that United are ‘seriously considering’ a move to re-sign Alvaro Carreras if they are unable to snare Dorgu.

United have a €20m (£16.8m / $20.9m) buy-back option for Carreras after letting him join Benfica last year.

The left-back has taken his game to new heights in Portugal and is thought to be on Barcelona’s radar after a good performance against them in the Champions League.

QUIZ – who joined first?