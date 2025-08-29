Fabrizio Romano has made two guarantees amid rampant and contrasting speculation engulfing Kobbie Mainoo and his desire to leave Manchester United.

Mainoo has not featured in either of Man Utd’s Premier League matches so far this season. The 20-year-old remained an unused substitute against Arsenal and Fulham, and in a World Cup year, Mainoo has grown concerned about his lack of opportunities.

The academy graduate has asked to leave Man Utd via the loan route. There were even reports from the Mirror on Friday of Mainoo not only choosing Napoli as his next club, but even demanding a permanent – not a loan – exit.

The murmurings have prompted transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, to provide a comprehensive update on the situation. In doing so, one myth has been dispelled and two guarantees have been made.

“Today we had reports of a permanent transfer to Napoli,” began Romano when speaking on his YouTube channel. “I can guarantee that Manchester United don’t want Kobbie Mainoo to go and also I can guarantee that Kobbie Mainoo doesn’t want to go on a permanent transfer.

“According to my information a permanent transfer is not happening in this window for Kobbie Mainoo.

“Loan is the desire of the player. Last night Mainoo told Man Utd and again this morning that his desire is to go on loan, to play, to have the opportunity to develop.”

Romano went on to suggest Mainoo may have reacted badly to Ruben Amorim suggesting in his comments after the Fulham draw that he has to battle with Bruno Fernandes for minutes on the pitch.

Given Fernandes is arguably United’s best player, is the club captain, generally plays the full 90 minutes and United have no European football, the chances of Mainoo displacing Fernandes in the eleven are virtually nil.

On what happens next, Romano continued: “Manchester United are blocking the exit of Kobbie Mainoo.

“Man Utd’s board, coach and management all want Mainoo to stay at the club. No loan, no permanent transfer, this is the message from Man Utd.”

What happens next after crazy number of calls for Mainoo

Romano then revealed Man Utd plan to hold talks with Mainoo to smooth over the situation given they have zero intention of granting his request to leave on loan.

The trusted reporter concluded his update by stating: “So Kobbie keeps pushing to go on loan, but Man Utd keep closing the doors, and they really internally don’t believe there is any chance for Kobbie to go.

“What I can tell you behind the scenes is that more than 10, more than 10 clubs, around 15 clubs, called the camp of Kobbie Mainoo asking for a potential loan.

“So I think for Man Utd this is also showing how they cannot lose this kind of player.”

Speaking about Mainoo during a press conference on Friday, manager Amorim insisted he wants Mainoo to stay and fight for his place.

“I want Kobbie to stay,” declared Amorim. “He needs to fight for his place and we need Kobbie. That’s not going to change.

“I understand the players not playing in this moment are disappointed. Everyone will have the same opportunity to play. You have to fight.”

