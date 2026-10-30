Fabrizio Romano names manager Man Utd want to replace Michael Carrick – it’s NOT Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe is NOT the dream target at Manchester United if they sack Michael Carrick, with Fabrizio Romano revealing who is.

Man Utd deliberated long and hard on whether to sack Michael Carrick after the painful 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth last weekend. Ultimately, the hierarchy chose to give Carrick one more game at least.

The reasons why have since come to light, with the cost of firing one set of staff and hiring another taken into account.

Furthermore, INEOS ideally want to break the cycle of hiring and firing managers, and they also want the players – not just the manager – to share responsibility for the dire results this term.

But ultimately, Carrick’s fate will be determined by results, and on Saturday, the Red Devils will be underdogs when squaring off against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

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In the event Carrick is relieved of his duties over the coming days and weeks, reports have named Eddie Howe as the top choice to take the reins.

Indeed, talkSPORT and the Guardian both stated as much, while Fabrizio Romano earlier this week claimed United’s ranking from those who are readily available reads as follows: Eddie Howe first, Julian Nagelsmann second, Antonio Conte third.

But per a fresh update from Romano when speaking to DAZN, Howe is NOT United’s dream target, even if he is first amongst those who would be relatively easy to hire.

Instead, that honour belongs to the ever-impressive Unai Emery at Aston Villa.

Man Utd dream target is Unai Emery – Fabrizio Romano

Romano explained: “Today we talk about Manchester United and a big game is coming against Chelsea. Obviously, it is going to be crucial for the future of Michael Carrick.

“What happened around Michael Carrick in recent days? After the defeats to Como and Bournemouth, Man Utd decided to continue with the coach, to confirm the coach, but at the same time, some contacts with other managers already started.

“So let’s see what will happen in terms of the next results. Manchester United’s board wanted to give responsibility [for the poor start] also to the players, and that’s why Carrick is still in charge, but then the future could be different.

“So the results will dictate the next moves for Man Utd, and in terms of managers, there are several candidates for the job.

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“If you ask me the manager who is most appreciated by Manchester United, in terms of potential candidates, a manager they love is for sure Unai Emery who is doing a fantastic job at Aston Villa.

“But Aston Villa absolutely want Emery to continue. Emery is 100 percent involved in the project at Villa, he’s deciding everything about players, about tactics, about strategy, and so at the moment, Emery is a very difficult target.

“And then there are managers available on the market, from Eddie Howe who left Newcastle United in the summer to Antonio Conte, Julian Nagelsmann… We will see what Man United will do.

“At the moment, Carrick is staying, but his future remains open.”