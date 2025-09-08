Fabrizio Romano launches X-rated rant at Man Utd rumour that must stop immediately

Fabrizio Romano branded a swirling transfer rumour surrounding a Manchester United player as ‘complete bulls***’, with the actual truth in the matter laid bare.

The window in England may have closed but there's no shortage of transfer-related news making the headlines.

A largely unreported but critical clause in Rasmus Hojlund's switch from Man Utd to Napoli has come to light. Elsewhere, speculation Marcus Rashford's loan spell at Barcelona could be cut short has done the rounds in Spain.

The rumour appeared to come from a well-known Catalonian outlet who putting it mildly, aren’t known for being particularly reliable. Nevertheless, the story has since been picked up by numerous major publications in England.

Rashford joined Barcelona on a season-long loan that contains an option to buy worth €35m.

He’s made a slow start to life at the Camp Nou so far, starting just once in three matches and being hooked at half-time in that contest.

However, the claims Barcelona could terminate Rashford’s loan have prompted an emphatic and sweary response from Fabrizio Romano who set the record straight on his YouTube channel.

“I don’t know where this story is coming from, to be honest I think it’s really a shame to see these kind of rumours,” began Romano.

“There’s absolutely zero into it. Barcelona are very happy with Rashford, very happy with the deal they did. It’s a loan with buy option so for Barca even financially it’s not a big problem.

“They’re very happy with the attitude of Marcus Rashford. They are waiting obviously for Marcus to adapt, new football, new league, new city, new teammates, after spending a lot of time always in the same country.

“So for Rashford it’s a big opportunity, he knows that. But they are completely aligned. They are starting this new chapter with optimism and confidence.

“So at the moment these reports of Barcelona terminating the loan deal early for Rashford is complete bulls***. There’s nothing at all into it.”

