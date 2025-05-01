Man Utd face Athletic Club in Europa League – how to watch

Manchester United will face Athletic Club in the Europa League semi-final first leg tonight.

Fans who want to watch Manchester United’s visit to Basque Country can do so via TNT Sports, which is owned by Discovery+.

The easiest way to get TNT Sports is to add Discovery+ to your Amazon subscription. You can add the monthly pass to watch all games on TNT Sports including tonight’s first leg, the return leg in Manchester and the final of the tournament.

TNT Sports will also show Arsenal’s Champions League second leg against PSG, as well as Spurs versus Bodo/Glimt in the other Europa League semi-final.

Adding the Amazon subscription allows you to watch it on mobile, tablet, laptop or on your smart TV through the Amazon app. You can sign up to it here to get access to the match.

Coverage of the game begins at 6.30pm and kick off will be at 8pm.

It goes without saying that this is the biggest game of Man Utd’s season. With the club languishing towards the bottom end of the Premier League, winning the Europa League is the club’s only route into next season’s Champions League and the riches it will bring.

In their way stand Athletic Club, who are fourth in Spain’s LaLiga and are on course for Champions League qualification themselves.

They have the added benefit of playing for a place in the Europa League final at their home ground, with San Mames chosen as the venue for the tournament’s showpiece event this season.

Athletic’s remarkable transfer policy of only playing Basque stars is impressive and they boast some top talent including goalkeeper Unai Simon, plus attackers Inaki and Nico Williams.