Manchester United could reportedly be embroiled in a legal battle with FIFA due to a problematic clause in Harry Maguire’s contract with the Red Devils.

The 31-year-old has been heavily linked with moves away from Old Trafford in the past few years but has found himself involved since Ruben Amorim’s arrival.

Maguire has featured in Man Utd’s last four Premier League games and played the full 90 minutes in their win over Manchester City last weekend.

With Victor Lindelof limping off with an injury in the Manchester derby, Maguire could get even more minutes in the coming weeks.

But according to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, the fact that Maguire is in the final six months of his contract could pose a ‘dilemma’ for Amorim’s side.

Man Utd have the option to extend Maguire’s contract by a further 12 months. However, the centre-back could agree a pre-contract deal with a foreign club from January 1st.

If Maguire does agree a move away, Man Utd’s one-year extension clause could be removed, rendering the club powerless to keep him.

Man Utd are keen to keep Harry Maguire – sources

Whitwell believes that should Maguire choose to agree a pre-contract deal next month and Man Utd want to keep him, FIFA may have to step in and make a decision on the matter.

“The matter would become complicated legally if the 31-year-old centre-back wants to push through a free transfer, as he is entitled to next summer as matters stand,” Whitwell notes.

“Ultimately, should United try to activate Maguire’s plus one after he has agreed with another team then FIFA could step in to resolve. Typically, world football’s governing body favours players in such disputes.”

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier this week that Man Utd may indeed extend Maguire’s contract in what sources describe as a ‘U-turn’ from the club.

We understand that talks with the defender are ‘positive’, although no final decision has been made yet on his future.

TEAMtalk sources say that a new two-year proposal is at the centre of the discussions and there is an expectancy he will put pen to paper. Despite the summer signings of centre-backs Leny Yoro and Matthijs De Ligt for just over £90m (€108.6m, $114.2m), it is understood there is a ‘need’ to keep Maguire due to his experience and ability in a back three.

Maguire has turned down moves before to stay and fight for his place at Man Utd and therefore, it’s very unlikely he’d turn down a new two-year deal.

Man Utd round-up: Barca ‘reject’ Red Devil / Rashford latest

Meanwhile, Barcelona have reportedly refused the transfer of Alejandro Garnacho, as Hansi Flick ‘does not want him in his team’, despite being offered the winger.

Reports from Spain claim Garnacho’s representatives have offered his services to Barcelona as a way out of Old Trafford.

But they’ve been met with a crushing response, as the report states the winger has been turned away, as Flick ‘does not want him in his team’.

It’s explained that the Barca manager doesn’t believe Garnacho ‘has the necessary level to contribute to the team’.

In other news, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has been informed that Rashford could leave Man Utd imminently.

““Yes, very [imminently.]”, Fletcher revealed in TEAMtalk’s AMA on Friday.

“United are happy to sell and he has many options, France, Spain, Saudi and England are options but his time at United has come to an end. Club sources say they would rather sell sooner rather than later. I’d be very surprised if we don’t hear of major movement in the coming weeks.”

