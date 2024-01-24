Unwanted Man Utd attacker set to agree LaLiga loan in matter of days; sources don’t deny option to buy

Facundo Pellistri is closing in on his move to Granada

Manchester United are facing a late flurry in the transfer market and are ready to let one young player leave the club on loan: Facundo Pellistri is closing in on a move to Spain.

Granada are ready to go on a deal that will bring the Uruguay international in on loan for the remainder of the campaign. The player has said yes to the move and is waiting for all documentation to complete the move.

Man Utd have greenlit the loan and the 22-year-old will now travel to meet up with his new side, where he will remain for the remainder of the season. There has been no denial of an option to buy in the deal from sources.

No denial does not guarantee there is an option in the deal, but Granada rate him as one of the best young players available on the market and were keen to include a clause in the deal.

Sources at Manchester United say there is a belief the winger can come good and make a serious impact in the first-team squad in the future, however there is a need to make room as the club plan a big summer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans a revival at the club and will make wholesale changes to the way the footballing department is run. One major part of that is bringing in the best young talent and making Old Trafford an exciting place to be.

Dan Ashworth is the club’s main target as the new Director of Football and they believe he can spearhead the club back to the top of the English Premier League table.

Facundo Pellistri may be one of the players who has to make way for the new generation of talent at Manchester United. He will be announced by his new club by the end of the week.

Pellistri’s numbers for Man Utd

Pellistri originally joined Man Utd from Penarol in 2020.

Either side of a couple of loan spells with Alaves since then, Pellistri has amassed 24 appearances for Man Utd, but is yet to score for them.

This season, Erik ten Hag has given him 14 appearances, including nine in the Premier League.

Only one of those nine games has involved Pellistri as a member of the starting lineup, though, and on that occasion, he lasted just over an hour before being taken off.

Now, he will be hoping for more opportunities to prove himself back in La Liga with Granada.

Previously, Pellistri played 35 times across his two spells with Alaves, never scoring for them either.

His contract with Man Utd is due to last until June 2025.

