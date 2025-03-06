Manchester United ace Victor Lindelof is reportedly wanted by four Premier League teams as interest continues to grow in the defender.

The Swede joined Man Utd in 2017 from Benfica and since then he has made 270 appearances for the club in all competitions; winning an FA Cup and a Carabao Cup along the way.

However, over the past 18 months or so, Lindelof has increasingly been pushed to the fringes at the Red Devils – who are struggling down in 14th in the Premier League this term.

When everyone is fit, the 30-year-old is behind Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, and Matthijs de Ligt at Old Trafford and it seems his time with the club is drawing to a close.

The Sweden international is out of contract this summer and now Caught Offside claims he is attracting interest from former side Benfica.

Moreover, West Ham, Everton, Wolves, and Fulham are said to be keeping tabs on Lindelof, as are AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus.

The experienced defender, who seems destined to become a free agent at the end of this season, will seemingly not be short of options ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Lindelof to leave Premier League?

The centre-back spent five years at Benfica after joining from Vasteras SK in 2012 but he had to bide his time to get his chance at the Portuguese giants.

He didn’t make his first-team breakthrough until 2015 and only became a regular in his last season for the Primeira Liga outfit.

But his performances in 2016/17 helped Benfica win the league and the Taca de Portugal and convinced United to sign him for £31 million (€37m, $40m).

Reports suggest Lindelof is ‘expected’ to move overseas, Benfica have placed him high on their ‘shortlist of targets’, and he is interested in a return to Estadio da Luz.

Although TEAMtalk revealed that the Red Devils were hoping to cash in on him during the January transfer window, rather than losing him for free, the 6ft 2in defender won’t secure them a transfer fee in the coming months.

Man Utd transfer roundup: Mainoo update, Osimhen chances rated

United teenage Kobbie Mainoo is understood to have made it clear he wants to remain at Old Trafford despite rumours linking him with Chelsea.

The 19-year-old is yet to sign a new deal with the Red Devils but talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook is adamant that the England international only has eyes for United.

TEAMtalk has revealed that United’s chances of signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray, are slim.

That is because the Nigerian forward’s release clause will be €75million (£63m, $81m) this summer and he will want at least £250,000-a-week wages – and that makes it very difficult for the Red Devils to afford him.

Finally, United are said to be hopeful of signing Real Madrid backup keeper Andriy Lunin as a replacement for the under-fire Andre Onana.

