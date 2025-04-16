Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has been urged to return to one of his former clubs as his Old Trafford spell seemingly draws to a close.

The Denmark international became a free agent after a short stint at Brentford in 2022 and then joined Man Utd on a three-year deal later that year.

Since then, Eriksen has gone on to make 101 appearances, scoring seven goals and 17 assists in the process but he has increasingly become a fringe player at the Premier League giants, including under current boss Ruben Amorim.

Barring a dramatic turn of events, the 33-year-old will not be staying on with the Red Devils beyond this summer but his next move remains uncertain.

TEAMtalk reported last summer that his former team Ajax wanted to bring him back to the Dutch giants but in the end he stayed put.

Now, former Denmark international Brian Laudrup has tipped the veteran, who hinted he will leave United soon, to go back to the Eredivisie outfit – a place where he began his professional career back in 2009.

Laudrup told Viaplay: “Christian seems like someone who needs a certain kind of security and to have his family close by. I can’t see him going somewhere exotic, but I can see him going to Ajax, which has also been mentioned several times.”

‘It’s a place where he built his name’

Eriksen has put together a very respectable career over the past 15 years or so. He rose to fame by impressing at Ajax, before spending seven seasons at Tottenham.

While his time at Inter Milan had its ups and downs, the fact that he is playing football at all is almost a minor miracle after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.

And according to Laudrup, returning to the Eredivisie makes a lot of sense. Plus, Ajax are back to being top dogs in the Dutch top-flight, with the Amsterdam outfit scorching towards another league title.

He added: “It’s a place where he built his name, and he will still be able to make a difference in the Dutch league, where he will get the ball more and there is more space.

“I could see that, but the question is of course also what his ambitions are. But Ajax is a really good offer.”

Ajax are still keen on Eriksen and for United, although they will not get a fee for him but at least they can get him off their hefty wage bill.

