Failed Man Utd signing lines up next club after asking price is set for controversial move

Following reports that Sofyan Amrabat has no long-term future at Manchester United, a club he could push to join has been revealed.

Man Utd took Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina during the summer transfer window, hoping his reunion with former Utrecht boss Erik ten Hag could be inspired.

The midfielder’s form for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup was also reason for encouragement, but things have not panned out as hoped just yet.

Recently, reports have claimed that Man Utd are planning for life without Amrabat, whose loan spell will expire at the end of the season.

Now, fresh information has emerged from TV Play, which claims Amrabat has become a target for Juventus.

After bans were dished out to Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli, Juventus are in the market for reinforcements in midfield.

With that in mind, they are said to have identified Amrabat as a target, recalling how he has done well in Serie A before for Hellas Verona and Fiorentina.

A potential problem is the fact that Fiorentina class Juventus as rivals, so would not make a transfer easy. For that reason, their asking price would be above €20m (£17.3m).

Amrabat open to Man Utd exit

From Amrabat’s perspective, though, a move to Juventus would be most welcome. Indeed, TV Play predicts the 27-year-old could push for the transfer to go through, especially because he is not satisfied with his situation in Manchester.

Despite Fiorentina’s reluctance to do business with Juventus, it is not an uncommon transfer route; the likes of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic have made similar moves for bigger money in recent years.

It is now implied that Juventus could try to hijack Man Utd’s agreement to have Amrabat on board for the entire season by bidding for his services in January.

There is a belief that Amrabat has the physical qualities that Juventus boss Max Allegri wants to add to his midfield.

Therefore, the Old Lady could step up their long-term interest in signing him, which could mean an early end to his spell with Man Utd.

It has been a challenge for Amrabat since the start of his time in English football. His move to Man Utd took a long time to finalise and some of his early appearances came out of position at left-back.

He has since found more opportunities in his natural role in midfield, but that has still been as part of a team struggling for consistency.

Man Utd were recently eliminated from European competition, which is another reason for Amrabat to contemplate his future, the report explains.

That is despite Juventus not being in any UEFA competition either in the wake of investigations into their transfer fees.

Allegri has inspired Juventus to a decent first part of the season amid the off-field distractions and has them in contention to challenge for the Serie A title, unlike Man Utd who are well off the pace in the Premier League.

It could add to the appeal for Amrabat in terms of joining the Juventus setup, though for now he remains at Man Utd’s disposal.

Ten Hag has started Amrabat in each of their three most recent Premier League matches.

