Fairy tale Man Utd signing coming with Arsenal clash in mind, as double defender exit announced

Jonny Evans is expected to sign a one-year deal with Manchester United and could feature against Arsenal on Sunday, while a pair of defender exits have been confirmed.

Evans, 35, made 198 appearances for Man Utd during his first stint at the club between 2006-15. The centre-back thrived when afforded more regular starts during fruitful spells at West Brom and Leicester, though the latter’s relegation last term saw Evans move on as a free agent.

The Northern Ireland international re-joined Man Utd on July 18 when signing a short-term contract. The initial idea was to add defensive reinforcements during the club’s pre-season.

However, Evans is understood to have impressed manager Erik ten Hag and the idea of signing a one-year deal has regularly been touted.

Now, with defensive injuries plaguing Man Utd’s squad, the Athletic claim Man Utd are ready to put a 12-month deal to Evans.

They state Evans is ‘set to sign a one-year contract’ that’ll keep him at Old Trafford for the entire 2023/24 campaign.

With Raphael Varane sidelined through injury and left-back Luke Shaw – who has deputised centrally on numerous occasions – also out, the Athletic suggest Evans could be included in the matchday squad for the hotly-anticipated clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

Of course, Evans would first need to be registered in time for that scenario to unfold.

Two defender exits announced

Elsewhere, Man Utd have confirmed two defenders – Teden Mengi and Marc Jurado – have left on permanent deals.

Centre-back Mengi, 21, has joined Premier League new boys Luton Town for an undisclosed fee.

Right-back Jurado, 19, has returned to Spain upon sealing a move to Espanyol.

The Manchester Evening News claimed United have only received a ‘nominal fee’ for Jurado, though have successfully inserted a ‘generous sell-on clause’ into the agreement.

