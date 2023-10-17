Fallen Man Utd star tipped to secure surprise January move on head-scratching terms

A Manchester United star who has ‘been in crisis for some time’ and who Erik ten Hag is secretly ‘desperate’ to shift could join an Italian giant on surprising terms in January, per a report.

The futures of several high profile Man Utd stars are set to reach a crossroads in 2024. What to do with Mason Greenwood once his loan spell at Getafe concludes is a topic for further down the road.

Of more immediate concern is whether and in what guise United should oust Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho in the January window.

Maguire, 30, remains a firm fixture in Gareth Southgate’s strongest eleven with England. However, the centre-half is no higher than fourth choice at Old Trafford and Man Utd attempted to sever ties over the summer.

Indeed, United accepted a £30m bid from West Ham in the off-season. Ultimately, the deal broke down when Maguire did not agree personal terms with the Hammers.

West Ham remain in the frame in the event Maguire experiences a change of heart in 2024. Alternatively, talkSPORT claimed a completely fresh start in Italy could await with AC Milan.

But according to Italian outlet CalcioMercatoWeb, it’s a move to Roma that could actually be on Maguire’s horizon.

Ten Hag wants Maguire upgrade ‘immediately’

Such a transfer would see Maguire managed by Jose Mourinho, though perhaps for only half a season.

Mourinho’s current contract in Rome expires at season’s end and TEAMtalk exclusively learned the Portuguese firebrand is in contention to succeed Southgate as England boss after Euro 2024.

Nonetheless, CMW state Mourinho would be on board with signing Maguire despite his club career being ‘in crisis for some time’.

What’s more, the report claims Man Utd boss Ten Hag is secretly ‘desperate’ to move Maguire on once and for all.

The Dutchman stripped Maguire of the club’s captaincy over the summer and it’s claimed he wants an upgrade at centre-half ‘immediately’.

One readymade option TEAMtalk has confirmed is in Ten Hag’s sights is Crystal Palace and England star, Marc Guehi.

Maguire to Roma only possible on head-scratching terms

However, the only way Maguire could join Roma would be on highly unfavourable terms for Man Utd.

CMW note a loan move, perhaps with an option to buy, is the maximum Roma could muster.

That route would mean Man Utd are denied the chance to reinvest any proceeds from a Maguire sale until next summer. What’s more, there’d be no guarantee Roma take up the option to buy when the time comes anyway.

Another wrinkle comes in the form of Maguire’s high salary, believed to be roughly £200,000-a-week.

As such, CMW term the situation as Man Utd needing to ‘still put a hand on the wallet’ to make a deal work. In other words, they’d be asked to subsidise a hefty portion of Maguire’s wages in any loan agreement.

A move therefore wouldn’t appear to be all that advantageous to Man Utd. It would also leave them a centre-back short in the second half of the campaign unless they’re able to sign a direct replacement in January.

A move to Italy to reignite his career just as Chris Smalling has done in Rome does have merit. Though in this instance it doesn’t have the hallmarks of a deal Man Utd will gladly accept.

