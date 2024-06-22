A big-money Manchester United star looks to be nearing the end at Old Trafford, with a huge loss-making transfer to Turkish giant Galatasaray reportedly on the cards.

It’s fair to say Man Utd have endured mixed fortunes in the transfer market over the last half-decade. £50m-plus fees have been splashed out to bring the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Casemiro, Mason Mount, Jadon Sancho and Antony to the club, to name just six.

The first name on that list was brought to Old Trafford to lock up the right-back berth for many a year to come.

But while Wan-Bissaka, now 26, remains an imperious defender in one-v-one situations, his ability on the ball and attacking output remain woefully below par.

As such, Portugal international Diogo Dalot has usurped Wan-Bissaka as Erik ten Hag’s No 1 option at right-back.

Wan-Bissaka did make 22 Premier League appearances last season, though they only arose due to the injury crisis at left-back. Indeed, Wan-Bissaka either covered at left-back himself or at right-back when Dalot shifted over to the left side.

Man Utd triggered their one-year option in Wan-Bissaka’s contract at the start of 2024. As such, he’s primed to enter the final 12 months of his deal and the club no longer have the safety net of a one-year option.

The current summer window thus represents a crossroads for Man Utd and Wan-Bissaka. If a new long-term contract isn’t on the horizon, a sale would make perfect sense.

According to beIN Sports Turkey, Wan-Bissaka is in line to be sold to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Man Utd to incur eye-watering loss on Wan-Bissaka sale

The Super Lig champions have installed Wan-Bissaka as their primary transfer target at right-back and per the report, are ‘closing in’ on a deal.

A four-year contract has been prepared which it’s stated Wan-Bissaka is more than prepared to sign.

How much Galatasaray would pay for the player Man Utd signed for £50m back in 2019 wasn’t stated in the piece.

However, prior reports out of Turkey revealed Galatasaray hope to close a deal for a fee below the €20m/£17m mark.

A £17m sale would net Man Utd a painful £33m loss on a player who aged 26, is theoretically in the prime of his career.

But given his declining importance at Old Trafford and factoring in his contract situation too, £17m may be about as much as Man Utd can realistically hope to receive.

