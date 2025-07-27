Ruben Amorim hailed summer signing Matheus Cunha and four other Manchester United players after the pre-season friendly win over West Ham, while Red Devils fans were left stunned at the transformation of a player who struggled to make his mark during his maiden campaign.

Skipper Bruno Fernandes scored twice as United beat West Ham 2-1 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday night, giving Amorim’s men their first win in pre-season after they played out a goalless draw with Leeds United last weekend.

Cunha, who joined the club in a £62.5million move from Wolves back in June, started for Man Utd against their Premier League rivals and made a big impression on his new boss.

Amorim, meanwhile, also heaped praise on United striker Rasmus Hojlund, who has been linked with a summer move following a dismal 2024/25 campaign, along with midfield trio Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte.

Asked who impressed him against the Hammers, Amorim told reporters: “All the guys. I don’t want to talk specifically.

“Rasmus [Hojlund] did well. I really liked Rasmus’s game, the runs and the way he fought during the game, one against one, when we kicked the ball. He connected with the team-mates so he did a great job.

“Matheus Cunha is that kind of player that can help us, he can help us a lot because he can run with the ball and that is something that can change the game. We missed that last year.

“In the first half, Kobbie [Mainoo] and Manu [Ugarte] were really good. I’m not going to talk about the second team because it’s really hard for 11 [10] players to go to the pitch, you know, a lot of young kids.

“But I really like the team. Of course, you have to look at the game and you have to improve things.”

Man Utd fans marvel at Manuel Ugarte

Meanwhile, United fans were taken aback but how good Ugarte looked against West Ham, given his struggles to make an impression last season.

The 24-year-old made 45 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and providing six assists but he only started 22 Premier League games as he appeared to struggle to get to grips with English football.

However, the Uruguay international appears to have adapted his game fully now, with pundits and fans raving over his display against the Hammers in the US.

Indeed, MUTV pundits on commentary during the game claimed that Ugarte was ‘absolutely everywhere’ as the Red Devils ran out winners.

Meanwhile, on Reddit, user Dincht04 commented: “Ugarte looking like the player i thought he was when we signed him.”

liableAccount added: “Ugarte was excellent alongside Kobbie.”

Geralt2077 also said: “Ugarte has been really good. Sharp defensively, energetic. Good with his simple passes and driving with the ball.

Ridderzonderpaard also added: “Ugarte is so much tidier on the ball than I feel he gets credit for. Felt it last season too. But it doesn’t seem to be the general thought, so I must be missing something.”

