Favoured Sancho escape route doused in flames as club don’t want Man Utd problem child

Manchester United problem child Jadon Sancho will reportedly not move back to Borussia Dortmund, as the Bundesliga side don’t want him.

Sancho has largely struggled to get going since United paid £73million to take him from Dortmund in 2021. The United winger was directly involved in just six Premier League goals in his first season, in which he played 29 games.

Having had a direct hand in 34, 30 and then 20 Bundesliga goals in hist last three seasons in Germany, United would have expected Sancho’s production would be a little bit better.

His levels did rise from his first season at Old Trafford last term, as he scored six league goals and provided three assists.

But it’s all come crumbling down this season, as he’s been banished from the first team.

That’s as a result of him publicly hitting back at manager Erik ten Hag for suggesting the winger had not tried hard enough in training to be selected against Arsenal. He’d played just 76 minutes before that point this season.

Many have suggested that the winger has probably payed his last game for the club, and he’s yet to apologise to his manager.

A lot of exit routes have emerged, with Dortmund, Bayern Munich and even Barcelona among them. A switch to Saudi Arabia has been mooted, and Nottingham Forest have reportedly registered an interest.

Dortmund don’t want Sancho

Of those options, Dortmund would surely be Sancho’s favoured destination. While there’s an allure in moving to some of the other sides, the winger had the best period of his career to date with the Bundesliga outfit.

In 137 games for them, Sancho scored 50 goals and provided 64 assists.

While he’s likely keen to return to his former side, he’ll be disappointed with the latest report.

Indeed, Sport Bild reports that Sancho is ‘not currently an issue’ at Dortmund, essentially meaning they have not even discussed bringing him back.

Sancho has other options

According to reports, Sancho is not short of options. As such, he might be able to find himself a new home with relative ease.

Given the ilk of some of the sides that are reportedly interested, he could actually get himself a step up.

Indeed, if he was to go to Barcelona, for example, he’d be in a better situation than he currently is at United.

A move to a big side might help him to get his career back on track, as he’d be able to play with better players. It might also be good for him to take a step down, though, where the scrutiny may not be as high.

He’s likely not able to be too picky on where he goes, though, given his current situation, so it remains to be seen where he does end up.

