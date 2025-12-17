Manchester United have emerged as frontrunners in the race to sign RC Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare, with sources revealing the 23-year-old’s stance on a move to Old Trafford, amid rival interest from the Premier League.

Sangare, who joins Lens from Rapid Wien for around €8m (£7m / $9.4m) in August 2025, has been a revelation in Ligue 1. His dynamic box-to-box performances have helped propel Lens to the top of the table, one point clear of Paris Saint-Germain.

The left-footed central midfielder has made 15 league appearances this season, scoring once and providing an assist, while excelling in duels, tackles, and recoveries – metrics that scream Premier League readiness.

United’s interest intensified recently, with the club viewing Sangare as a cost-effective midfield reinforcement under Ruben Amorim.

Sources close to the player reveal he is particularly excited by the prospect of joining the Red Devils, seeing it as the ideal step to elevate his career. His enthusiasm for the English top flight is well-documented, making United his preferred destination amid growing attention.

However, the Red Devils face stiff competition. As my colleague, Dean Jones, revealed on December 15, Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham are also monitoring the situation closely and are ready to pounce in January or beyond.

Sangare’s upcoming participation in the Africa Cup of Nations with Mali could delay formal bids until mid-January, but expectations are high that offers will follow swiftly.

Lens, who Sangare is contracted with until 2030, are reluctant sellers mid-season given their title push.

Yet, with his market value rising to around €15m (£13.2m / $17.6m), a substantial bid could tempt the French outfit to cash in on their summer shrewdness.

We have reported consistently how midfield is a key area of focus for Ruben Amorim and United ahead of the January transfer window.

But with top targets such as Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton likely to be out of reach, cheaper, more attainable options are being explored for the winter.

Sangare fits into that category and as the transfer window approaches, his potential switch to Old Trafford promises to be one of the hottest sagas.

The Malian gem’s physicality and maturity could prove transformative for United’s engine room. Keep a close eye on him at AFCON.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Graeme Bailey has revealed that Al-Hilal are prepared to sell midfielder Ruben Neves in January, and United have held talks with intermediaries over a potential deal.

Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham are also interested in the former Wolves man, who has made clear to his agent that he is open to a mid-season move.

In other news, my colleague Jones has confirmed that United hold interest in FOUR Bournemouth players.

Antoine Semenyo is one of them, but he is joined on the shortlist by Cherries trio Alex Scott, Tyler Adams and Adrien Tuffert.

