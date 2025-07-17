A £70m-rated forward rejected Manchester United and has agreed a deal to join Liverpool, while a knock-on effect could see a second United move fall through.

It’s been a frustrating window so far for Man Utd fans, with many of their biggest rivals already completing multiple signings and working on many more.

Indeed, Arsenal will see their major signings tally swell to SIX over the coming days when finalising and announcing the arrivals of Cristhian Mosquera, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have already signed the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz, and are primed to land a £70m-rated striker who it’s now emerged has rejected Man Utd.

Hugo Ekitike is the player in question and according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Liverpool have agreed personal terms with the Frankfurt striker on a six-year contract.

The 23-year-old had been the subject of a £70m bid from Newcastle, while he was also positioned as Liverpool’s primary fall-back option if unable to sign Alexander Isak.

Liverpool have submitted an official bid for Ekitike that has been rejected by Frankfurt. However, the Reds will return with an improved second offer and all sources are aligned in the claims Ekitike will move to Anfield. Per David Ornstein, the Reds are progressing with a package worth ‘in excess’ of €80m / £70m.

That is a blow to Newcastle and according to RMC Sport’s Hawkins, it is a blow to Man Utd too.

The French reporter revealed Man Utd ‘tried to get involved’ in a late play for Ekitike. That echoes recent reporting from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg who repeatedly insisted Man Utd were in the race just as much as Newcastle and Liverpool.

However, Ekitike is said to have ‘rejected’ Man Utd and made it clear he only wishes to sign for Liverpool.

Bryan Mbeumo transfer in serious danger

The bad news doesn’t stop there for Man Utd, with Newcastle’s failure to land Ekitike having a knock-on effect at Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk were informed Newcastle would strongly consider launching a move for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa if denied the chance to sign Ekitike.

Fresh reports from Ben Jacobs and David Ornstein on Thursday have confirmed Newcastle are now mobilising for the livewire attacker.

Brentford are open to selling one of Wissa and Mbeumo this summer, but are dead set against losing both.

As such, if Newcastle quickly ramp up a move for Wissa, Brentford could close the doors to Man Utd and their move for Mbeumo.

The onus is therefore on Man Utd to launch a decisive third bid for Mbeumo. The Red Devils’ second bid worth £62.5m (£55m plus £7.5m in add-ons) was tabled roughly three weeks ago.

Man Utd have not aborted the move and a third bid has been the subject of fervent speculation, though as yet it has not been lodged.

United are reluctant to overpay and repeat past transfer mistakes that have contributed to putting the club in the mess they’re currently in.

And with Brentford reportedly raising their asking price to £70m, United’s move for Mbeumo is now in major jeopardy.

