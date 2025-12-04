Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has made it clear that he is not thinking about leaving the Santiago Bernabeu anytime soon, amid speculation in the English and Spanish media that Manchester United are keen on convincing the Uruguayan star to move to Old Trafford and work with Ruben Amorim.

Valverde has not had the best of times at Madrid under Xabi Alonso this season, with the Uruguay international midfielder struggling to find a footing in the new manager’s system. The 27-year-old has also had to play at right-back, which he is not comfortable doing.

There have been rumours in the Spanish media as well as in the English press that Man Utd are keen on a 2026 deal for Valverde.

Catalan news outlet, E-Noticies, reported on November 25 that Man Utd are ‘planning to submit an offer’ of over €120million (£105.2m, $139m) for Valverde.

Then came a report in The Mirror on November 29 that boldly claimed that Valverde will ‘consider’ a transfer to Man Utd after falling out with Alonso.

Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim is said to be a huge fan of the 27-year-old, who has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice with Real Madrid so far in his career.

However, Valverde’s latest comments on Madrid will have dismissed those wild rumours about Man Utd.

After Madrid’s 3-0 win against Athletic Bilbao away from home at Estadio de San Mames in LaLiga on Wednesday evening, Valverde expressed his pride at wearing the captain’s armband and being part of (arguably?) the biggest club in the world.

Valverde told Marca: “I’m very happy to be part of this team, it’s an honour to have these teammates and to keep improving as a team.

“Wearing it (the captain’s armband) is fantastic. I try to bring out my best, and in recent matches it’s been difficult not to do so.

“I train to bring out the best in myself. I appreciate the support of my teammates, who always make me smile, and the coaching staff for trusting in me.”

Man Utd a step down for Federico Valverde

Rumours about Man Utd’s interest in Valverde emerged in the Spanish press in September.

At the time, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, noted that Valverde would have no interest in taking a step down in his career and joining Man Utd.

Jones told us on September 22: “There feels pretty much no chance Man Utd will sign Valverde – even as the noise grows that they want to.

“That’s the message I’m getting from people close to the Spanish end of this story, and it’s not really surprising.

“He’s been around the club for almost 10 years now and has become a brilliant, crucial and adaptable player for them.

“There is no need for him to drop down a level to join Man Utd, and that’s truly what it would be.

“His profile would be great for Man Utd, but it just seems too ambitious to me.

“The clubs may be on a similar level in terms of global status, but Madrid’s current team is in a much better place than Man Utd’s, and he is a key part of it.”

While Man Utd are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, anything less than a LaLiga and Champions League triumph would be a disaster for Madrid.

Madrid are on a different level to Man Utd now in terms of sporting ambitions, and even though Valverde is not having the best of times at the Santiago Bernabeu at the moment, it is hard to see the 27-year-old leave Los Blancos for the Red Devils anytime soon.

