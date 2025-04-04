Manchester United are planning to make a big offer for Federico Valverde, according to a report in Spain, as Casemiro’s previous comments on the Real Madrid midfielder come to light.

It has been a hugely disappointing season for Man Utd, with arguably the biggest English club unlikely to even finish in the top half of the Premier League table. The Red Devils have reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League, but failure to do anything of note in the domestic cup competitions will sting.

One of the areas that head coach Ruben Amorim needs to strengthen in the summer transfer window is attack, with neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee being particularly impressive.

Man Utd are also looking for a new goalkeeper to compete with Andre Onana and eventually replace him in the starting line-up.

It seems that the Red Devils believe that the midfield department also needs addressing, with a report in Spain claiming that Madrid midfielder Valverde is on their radar.

According to Fichajes, Man Utd are planning to submit a bid of €100million (£85m, $110.5m) for Valverde.

The report has claimed that Man Utd view the Uruguay international midfielder ‘as a key player’ in their new project.

Man Utd, who tried to sign Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham way back in the summer of 2020, believe that Valverde’s ‘signing would be a strategic move not only to strengthen the team in the short term, but also to establish a solid foundation for the future’.

‘The Old Trafford board sees Valverde as a player with leadership and potential, capable of becoming a key player in the Premier League,’ adds the report.

Fichajes has noted that defending Spanish and European champions Madrid themselves are in no rush to sell the 26-year-old, who has been on their books since 2016 and has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice.

Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti described Valverde as “irreplaceable” in August 2024, as quoted on Football Espana.

Casemiro rates Federico Valverde highly

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable media outlets, so one has to treat the rumour that Man Utd are ready to make a big offer for Valverde with scepticism.

While Man Utd are a massive club and are wealthy, there are PSR issues, which means that the Red Devils have to be careful with their money and how they spend it.

Until and unless another more reputable source in Spain or England reports this news, Man Utd fans need to be cautious.

If the rumour is true, then Man Utd would get one of the most dynamic and hard-working players in the world who is also able to play at right-back.

Man Utd midfielder Casemiro played with Valverde at Madrid and rates him highly.

The Brazilian star told Libero in February 2020 when Valverde was emerging on the scene: “I said before that (Federico) Valverde would be one of the best number eights in football in two years. I was wrong because he’s achieving it sooner!

“Fede is having a brilliant season and he is one of our most important players. He’s improving after every day, every match.

“For me, he is more of a number eight, not a five. His ability to shoot the ball, his work rate and physicality allow him to be a box to box player, which is unbelievable.

“That doesn’t mean he can’t play as a defensive midfielder – because he can play anywhere – but Fede plays best contributing both offensively and defensively.”

