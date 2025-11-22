Man Utd transfer plan for Elliot Anderson hits major roadblock – top source

Manchester United’s quest to bring Elliot Anderson to Old Trafford for a bargain fee in the January transfer window has suffered a setback, with sources revealing to TEAMtalk Nottingham Forest’s stance on selling the midfielder.

With Man Utd on the hunt for a new midfielder, Anderson has emerged as a prime candidate for the role. Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Nottingham Forest star is the number one midfield target for Man Utd.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim plans to use Anderson as one of his two holding midfielders in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

While Casemiro has revitalised his career under Amorim this season, the Brazil international defensive midfielder is 33 years of age.

Man Utd are also not planning to trigger the one-year option in the former Real Madrid star’s contract, meaning that he will leave Old Trafford as a free agent next summer unless he decides to take a pay cut.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on November 4 that sources close to Man Utd are confident of striking a deal worth £60m (€56.8m, $65.5m) for Anderson in the January transfer window.

Such a fee would be a bargain for a 23-year-old midfielder who has proven himself in the Premier League, first with Newcastle United and then with Forest, and has earned six caps for England already.

Man Utd also believe that Anderson himself would be ‘very keen’ on a move to Old Trafford.

However, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has said that Man Utd are not going to be able to convince Forest to sell Anderson for £60m (€56.8m, $65.5m), with the Tricky Tees holding out for at least £100m (€113.7m, $130.9m).

Jones told TEAMtalk: “A new deal for Casemiro is on the back burner for now, but it will be discussed. He’s doing well, but is not part of the long-term strategy, and it’s considered unlikely that he would take a big enough pay cut to actually be able to stay.

“He’s Man Utd’s top earner, and he could still earn very good money if he leaves in the summer. That’s the most likely scenario for him at the moment. Obviously, their focus is on new faces.

“I have reported across this season that Anderson jumped ahead of Baleba in the club’s transfer planning to come into the midfield in the summer, and it is true that he is being considered as the top signing.

“Any talk that Man Utd could land Anderson for £60million or anything close to that has been dismissed by my sources, and it is this £100million figure that is the price target for now.

“There is no reason Forest would let him go for cheap, especially as he’s one of England’s main players for the World Cup, and there are a few clubs that would compete for the signing – that would help raise his fee.”

Bryan Robson praise for Casemiro amid Man Utd uncertainty

While it remains to be seen what happens with Casemiro ‘s future, club legend Bryan Robson has raved about the Brazil international defensive midfielder.

Robson told SportsBoom: “I think we’d benefit from another Casemiro-like midfielder, that would definitely help us.

“People say he’s not this or he’s not that, his legs have gone.

“Not for me, Casemiro is still a fantastic player, and he would be on my teamsheet every time. He’s a fantastic player.

“I’ve always been a fan of him, he offers a lot to the team. Of course, he brings experience, but his range of passing and skill is great.

“I really don’t think some of the criticism of him has been fair, in my eyes, he’s a top player.”

“The manager and the owner will make those decisions, but, for me, I’d like to see us sign one more really decent midfielder,” added Robson about Man Utd making a new signing in the January transfer window.

