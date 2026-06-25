Manchester United’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, is in ‘contact’ with the representatives of one of the standout players at the World Cup, while two reliable sources have brought intriguing updates on two more midfield targets.

The Red Devils are looking to make at least two new midfield signings and got off to the perfect start by agreeing a deal for Atalanta maestro Ederson at the beginning of this month.

But Michael Carrick’s side are actively working on moves for more additions in the middle of the park, with Borussia Dortmund and Germany sensation Felix Nmecha emerging as a serious option.

Man Utd ‘step up’ interest in Germany World Cup star

TEAMtalk transfer insider, revealed last week (June 20) that Man Utd are big admirers of Nmecha, and his displays at the World Cup seem to have only added to the interest.

The 25-year-old has started all three of Germany’s World Cup games. He scored and assisted against Curacao in the opener, before assisting again vs the Ivory Coast.

Coupled with his consistent displays for Dortmund, Nmecha, a former Manchester City player, has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting midfielders.

We revealed that Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City have all been tracking his progress.

Now, the Red Devils appear to have intensified their pursuit. According to reliable journalist Patrick Berger, of Sky Sports, Man Utd chief Vivell is ‘in contact’ with the player’s entourage.

“Manchester United are stepping up their pursuit of Felix Nmecha,” Berger posted on X.

“Christopher Vivell, #MUFC Director of Recruitment, remains in close contact with the player’s camp.

“Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all keeping a close eye on the situation. A move to the Premier League is viewed as a realistic option in the future.

“But for now, Nmecha is happy at Dortmund and fully focused on the World Cup with Germany. With the start of the new season, Nmecha is set to move into the salary bracket previously occupied by Niklas Sule.”

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Man Utd ‘discuss’ Alex Scott transfer

Meanwhile, Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott is another star firmly on Man Utd‘s radar.

The 22-year-old had a brilliant season, notching four goals and playing a crucial role in the Cherries qualifying for Europe for the first time in their history. He also only narrowly missed out on a place in England’s World Cup squad.

Scott’s contract expires in June 2028. Bournemouth aim to tie him down to a new long-term deal to both reward his performances with a pay rise and keep interested clubs at bay.

But Scott could be tempted to leave the Vitality Stadium for an elite Premier League club. Man Utd have positioned themselves as frontrunners for the 22-year-old, while Arsenal have also been credited with interest.

During an appearance on The Athletic FC podcast, trusted journalist Ornstein confirmed such interest is genuine. Although, Bournemouth plan for the player to stay for at least one more season before they even consider selling.

“Scott’s a brilliant player, and it’s no surprise that clubs are looking at him,” Ornstein said. “Arsenal really like him, and Manchester United do as well.

“And I’m sure he would have a host of suitors if it was possible to get him, and I say that very purposefully, because if being the key word here.

“Bournemouth have no intention of selling him, that’s the word coming from the club. Even if it was an astronomical offer, they are adamant that he is staying put for the first season, at least, of Marco Rose.

“An interesting element is that his contract is starting to wind down, and I’m sure they would like to renew it. But if there’s a possibility of the move, I’m not sure he would be in favour of an extension at this point.

“And so, yeah, he’s been discussed at Arsenal and Manchester United, and no doubt elsewhere.”

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Man Utd ‘ready’ to sign Real Madrid midfield boss

In other news, another respected transfer reporter, Fabrizio Romano, has revealed an update on Man Utd’s interest in Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

However, the French international could prove the most difficult to sign of the three targets, as Man Utd face ‘two problems’ that are standing in the way of a deal.

“The two problems for Tchouameni remain the same and have not changed so far,” Romano said on his YouTube Channel.

“One problem is the salary.

“Tchouameni is on a very big salary, and at the moment, is financially not what Man Utd want to do.

“On the technical point of view, Man Utd would love Tchouameni.

“Man Utd consider Tchouameni a fantastic player, so they would love to go for him, but it’s important to say Real Madrid, as of today, I can confirm this, I can stand by my information, are yet to open doors to an exit of Aurelien Tchouameni.

“So, as of today, Man Utd or the agents of the player have not received any call from Madrid saying if you want, you can get Tchouameni.

“This is not happening.

“Then, if it’s going to happen at some point in the summer, I will let you know.

“And, if it’s going to happen, Man Utd will be ready to try and understand the situation because they love Tchouameni, but financially, there is a problem on the salary and that Real Madrid are yet to open doors on this one.

“So, it’s going to be important to understand the developments on this.”

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