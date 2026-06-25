Man Utd are being tipped to move for a Germany World Cup star

Manchester United have ‘stepped up’ their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund and Germany midfielder Felix Nmecha, with the Red Devils’ director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, playing a leading role in negotiations.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed last week (June 20) that Man Utd are showing strong interest in signing the 25-year-old.

However, sources informed us that they are far from alone, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Nmecha’s former club Manchester City all keeping tabs on his situation.

Nmecha has impressed hugely for Germany at the World Cup so far, notching a goal and an assist in their opening 7-1 win over Curacao, before providing another assist in a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast.

Bailey revealed in his report that the former Man City man could be tempted by a move to the Premier League this summer – and now Man Utd have intensified their interest.

However, we understand that it could take a bid of around £52million (€60m, $69m) to convince Dortmund to sell Nmecha.

Now, according to reliable journalist Patrick Berger, of Sky Sports, Man Utd chief Vivell is ‘in contact’ with the player’s entourage.

“Manchester United are stepping up their pursuit of Felix Nmecha,” Berger posted on X.

“Christopher Vivell, #MUFC Director of Recruitment, remains in close contact with the player’s camp.

“Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all keeping a close eye on the situation. A move to the Premier League is viewed as a realistic option in the future.

“But for now, Nmecha is happy at Dortmund and fully focused on the World Cup with Germany. With the start of the new season, Nmecha is set to move into the salary bracket previously occupied by Niklas Sule.”

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Man Utd chasing multiple midfield targets

Nmecha certainly represents an eye-catching target for Man Utd.

We have consistently reported how Michael Carrick’s side are aiming to bring in two new midfielders this summer – and they started the window perfectly by agreeing a deal for Atalanta maestro, Ederson.

However, that second addition has so far proved fairly difficult.

Man Utd are huge admirers of Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, but rivals Man City are now closing in on a deal worth around £130million for the England international.

The Red Devils’ pursuit of West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes hasn’t been straightforward, either. While he remains on the radar, Tottenham are making a huge push to win the race for his signature.

Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton are among the other stars they admire.

With this in mind, a move for Nmecha, who is arguably just as exciting as the aforementioned targets, makes good sense for Man Utd.

With Vivell on the case, it will be extremely interesting to see whether Man Utd formalise their interest in the Dortmund star with a bid in the near future.

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