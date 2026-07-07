Manchester United are primed to battle Newcastle United for the signing of Borussia Dortmund star Felix Nmecha, with the two Premier League sides leading the race for the midfielder, per reports.

The Red Devils have long viewed strengthening their midfield options as a top priority this summer and have already agreed a deal to sign Atalanta and Brazil maestro Ederson.

But Michael Carrick’s side are still keen to bring in at least one more midfielder and as TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, confirmed yesterday, Nmecha is firmly on INEOS’ radar.

The 25-year-old, who impressed for Germany at the World Cup, figures high on the shortlist alongside the likes of Chelsea’s Andrey Santos and Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

We understand Brighton star Carlos Baleba is also admired, along with Bournemouth duo Alex Scott and Tyler Adams.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are equally keen to bring in midfield reinforcements following the sale of Sandro Tonali to Tottenham in a deal worth up to £100million. There is also uncertainty surrounding Bruno Guimaraes, who remains a target for Arsenal.

Nmecha is now emerging as a serious target for both clubs, as confirmed by fresh reports coming out of Germany.

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Man Utd, Newcastle ‘leading’ race for Dortmund star

As per the latest from German outlet BILD, as cited by Sport Witness, Nmecha remains ‘at the centre of attention’ for many top sides and the Premier League appears a likely destination.

Formerly a Manchester City player, Nmecha is open to a return to England and the report claims Man Utd and Newcastle are ‘leading the way’ in the race for his signature.

However, it will take a blockbuster fee to lure him from Dortmund.

Bild add that Dortmund will demand a staggering €120million (£102.6m / $137.2m) for Nmecha, and it’s unclear whether Man Utd or Newcastle would be willing to go that high.

However, what does give the Premier League duo hope is that Dortmund ‘need the money’, it’s claimed.

They have less funds than usual after missing out on Champions League qualification and have just splashed €20million (£17.1m / $22.9m) on new signing Johan Gadou.

With this in mind, it’ll be interesting to see whether Man Utd or Newcastle formalise their interest with a bid.

With Germany out of the World Cup, the time to move for Nmecha is now.

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