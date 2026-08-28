Fabrizio Romano reveals Marcus Rashford reaction to Fenerbahce ‘contact’ for Man Utd winger

Fabrizio Romano has reported whether Marcus Rashford would be open to leaving Manchester United for Fenerbahce before the summer transfer window closes next week, as TEAMtalk reveals the Red Devils’ stance on selling the winger.

Rashford spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona and expected the Spanish champions to make the deal permanent this summer.

However, Barcelona decided against triggering the option to sign Rashford for £26million.

Rashford is now part of the Man Utd squad under manager Michael Carrick.

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce are keen on signing Rashford in the final days of the summer transfer window.

According to transfer guru Romano, Fenerbahce have been in contact with the camp of Rashford.

However, Rashford has no desire to move to Turkey at this stage of his career.

Romano said about Rashford on The Market Madness: “Fenerbahce are also looking for one more offensive striker.

“They tried also to contact Marcus Rashford camp several times, but Rashford doesn’t want to go to Turkey at this stage of his career, so I don’t see this move happening.”

The Times, too, has reported that Rashford will turn down the chance to move to Fenerbahce.

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Man Utd still willing to sell Marcus Rashford – sources

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd are still open to selling Rashford.

Despite Carrick reintegrating Rashford into his Man Utd first-team squad, we understand that the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are still open to the prospect of selling the England international for good.

We understand that Arsenal are keeping tabs on the situation of Rashford.

Arsenal, who won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League last season, have long admired the former Aston Villa loanee.

Mikel Arteta’s side are looking to reinforce the left side of their attack and could still make a move for Rashford.

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