Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Ajax’s Erik ten Hag would be the ideal successor as manager if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got the sack.

Solskjaer still retains the faith of the United board, but the pressure on his tenure is not going away. Indeed, the international break came at the wrong time for the Red Devils following the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.

That result at Old Trafford has heaped the pressure back on Solskjaer, whose side have lost six of their past 12 games.

Links with Zinedine Zidane coming in remain strong, even if he reportedly has no interest in moving to United right now. Instead, the forme Real Madrid boss has eyes on the France job.

However, Ajax’s Ten Hag has also had recent links with a move to Old Trafford. He has performed wonders in Amsterdam, namely two Eredivisie titles and a run to the Champions League semi-finals.

According to Ferdinand, the Dutchman would be the perfect successor for Solskjaer if he were to go. He added that his experience at a “massive” club such as Ajax would serve him well.

“You’ve got to be able to go in there and command a whole dressing room full of egos, full of big personalities, big characters. That’s the job of anyone coming in,” the pundit said on his FIVE YouTube channel.

“Now I don’t know Ten Hag personally but he’s doing a fantastic job at Ajax.

“Let’s remember that Ajax isn’t a small club. They’re a massive club – the biggest club in Holland.

“Yes, it’s different and the landscape is different but it’s still a huge club that he’s got to work with and the expectation levels there every day are to win.

“That’s something that will be there and very similar at Man Utd if he was to come to Man Utd.”

United return to action on Saturday when facing Watford at Vicarage Road. That fixture forms part of a crucial few weeks in which they will complete their Champions League group and also face Chelsea and Arsenal.

Ten Hag speaks out

Ten Hag spoke out about his future earlier this week and insisted that he feels “happy” at Ajax.

He added: “The conditions and the climate are good. Good management and very nice staff, and not to forget I have a very good group of players, which is also flexible.”

Ten Hag has been manager of Ajax since 2017 and his deal runs out in 2023.

Solskjaer’s terms expire a year later and reports claim that United want to keep him in charge until at least the end of the current season.