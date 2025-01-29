Rio Ferdinand has told Ruben Amorim he needs a better striker at Manchester United, with Victor Osimhen recommended as a marquee signing option.

Man Utd spent an initial £64million (€76.3m / $79.5m) to sign Hojlund in August 2023, with the deal having the potential to rise to £72m (€85.9m / $89.5m) through bonus clauses. United view the centre-forward’s development as a long-term project as he is still only 21 years of age.

However, there are signs that the huge pressure which has been put on Hojlund’s shoulders over the last 18 months is starting to impact his performances.

The Denmark star has managed seven goals in 28 games so far this term, but only two of those strikes have come in the Premier League.

In recent matches, Joshua Zirkzee has come off the bench and linked up play better than Hojlund.

Ferdinand has now cast serious doubt over Hojlund’s future by urging United to swoop for Osimhen, who is proven at the ‘top level’.

“I’ve watched him [Hojlund] the last two games closely and I’m like, it just doesn’t add up,” Ferdinand said (via the MEN). “I’d be going to get Osimhen now.

“If we could do it from a financial standpoint, get him on loan, I’d go and get Osimhen now. [He] guarantees you somebody who can get on the end of things, scores goals, he’s experienced, done it at the top level.”

Victor Osimhen will be tricky to sign

Osimhen is at Galatasaray on a season-long loan after failing to secure a permanent move away from Napoli last summer.

Galatasaray want to keep the Nigerian goalscorer for the full season, though they will be worried about other clubs entering talks with Napoli right up until the winter deadline on February 3.

United will have to fend off several big clubs to sign Osimhen. Arsenal and Chelsea are both in the mix for him, while TEAMtalk revealed last week that Paris Saint-Germain have held discussions.

The 26-year-old would be a fantastic signing for Amorim and United as he has notched a deadly scoring record at almost every club he has been at. Indeed, he has managed 130 goals in 243 career appearances so far.

Should United miss out on a late winter deal for Osimhen, then they will have to pay Napoli €75m (£62.9m / $78.1m) for him this summer.

Viktor Gyokeres is another striker United have been linked with, as Amorim worked with the Swedish star at Sporting CP.

With regards to a short-term solution, the Red Devils are keen on loaning Christopher Nkunku from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Man Utd transfers: New Casemiro link; Patrick Dorgu battle

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is no longer the only potential destination for United midfielder Casemiro, as a move to Italy could now be on the cards.

Sky Sports and Gianluca Di Marzio state that Roma have made contact with United for the Brazilian, who is ‘open’ to such a transfer.

Casemiro is free to leave Old Trafford as Amorim would rather use Manuel Ugarte in midfield, while club chiefs want to axe his huge wages.

Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu could become the first new arrival of the Amorim era.

United are preparing a third bid for Dorgu, though a transfer battle will soon begin.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Juventus are in contact with Lecce over a potential deal of their own, while Chelsea and Napoli are keeping tabs on the situation, too.

