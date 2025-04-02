Rio Ferdinand has criticised Patrick Dorgu and two other Manchester United stars after they cost Ruben Amorim’s side the only goal against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

Man Utd were looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season after beating Leicester City 3-0 before the international break. However, Anthony Elanga haunted his former side when he scored a sensational goal just five minutes into the clash at the City Ground.

The winger picked up the ball deep inside his own half from a United corner and sprinted 85 metres in just nine seconds before finishing past Andre Onana into the bottom corner.

Elanga demonstrated electric pace to breeze away from Dorgu and great strength to shrug off Alejandro Garnacho on his way to scoring for Forest, which proved to be the winning goal.

Substitute Harry Maguire had a late effort cleared off the line by Murillo as Forest handed United their 13th Premier League defeat of the season from 30 games.

The result leaves United down in 13th place on 37 points, whereas Forest are sitting pretty in third and could well be playing in the Champions League next term.

On TNT Sports’ post-match coverage, ex-United star Ferdinand pointed out mistakes from Dorgu, Garnacho and Noussair Mazraoui when analysing Elanga’s fantastic solo goal.

“I can break this goal down. I think there’s three moments where they could have maybe stopped this goal. I think, first of all, it’s a wonderful goal from Elanga, and you can’t take anything away from him in that sense,” the pundit said.

“But when you’re looking for a defensive point of view, Elanga on the edge of the box there. Dorgu’s got to be goal-side. You’ve got to think defensively first. You know the threat is pace. Be in a better position to stop that. Then he’s behind, he’s chasing, can’t get back.

“And Garnacho has a role to play here. You should take him out, foul him there. You’ve got to foul him there. Take him out. You can see the pace; you can see the support he has.

“And Mazraoui’s got to make a decision. Before he gets into that box, you’ve got to go and engage the attacking player there. Go into the box, get closer to goal. Elanga dispatches.”

Ex-United star punishes Amorim’s side

Dorgu cost United £30million when arriving in February, while Mazraoui joined for £17m last summer. Garnacho has previously been valued as high as £70m, though United are now willing to accept £50m for him.

Despite failing to keep Elanga at bay, Dorgu has impressed since joining United and looks set for a bright future under Ruben Amorim.

Mazraoui has been one of United’s surprise packages this season, showing great composure on the ball and operating in a host of different positions.

Garnacho, however, continues to frustrate in the final third. He gave the ball away on numerous occasions against Forest and clearly needs to work on his decision-making if he is to make it as a top winger.

Elanga joined United at age 12 and spent nine years with the club before leaving for Forest in July 2023. When asked about his goal, the Swedish star said: “It’s just about attacking the space and getting to the opposite goal as quick as I can. That’s where you hurt opposition.

“I just saw the space and I believe that I’m one of the fastest players in the league, so if I am gonna back that I’m gonna have to show it on the pitch and that’s what I did for my goal.”

Man Utd news: Nani transfer advice; Antony hint

Meanwhile, another former United winger, Nani, has endorsed Viktor Gyokeres amid Amorim’s interest in reuniting with the striker.

On Ferdinand’s podcast, Nani said he ‘would love to see him at Man Utd’ as the 26-year-old is ‘very powerful’ and can definitely star in the Prem.

In order to fund a move for Gyokeres, United could sell several players including Real Betis loanee Antony.

When asked about possibly joining Betis permanently, Antony replied: “I’m very happy here, but it’s still too early to decide.

“I enjoy every day in the Betis shirt. I identify a lot with the fans because of the feeling; we Brazilians are like that too.”

