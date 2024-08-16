Ferdinand worried by ‘strange’ Man Utd striker move, as big name told he can leave Old Trafford

Rio Ferdinand has expressed concern over Ivan Toney potentially joining Manchester United this summer, while an experienced star has been told he needs to leave Old Trafford and find a new club, according to reports.

Man Utd have already signed Joshua Zirkzee this summer, but they are still thought to be in the mix for another striker who can provide Rasmus Hojlund with extra competition. Man Utd’s search for a new centre-forward has also been ramped up after Hojlund picked up an injury in pre-season.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe could go down one of two different avenues when strengthening Erik ten Hag’s attack once more. He can either add experience to the forward line by raiding for Brentford for Toney or land another young striker in Brighton’s Evan Ferguson.

Toney is the player more likely to move to Old Trafford this summer, though Ratcliffe will face competition from the Saudis for his signature.

DON’T MISS: Seven amazing Man Utd teenagers who could save Ratcliffe millions in the transfer market

The England ace endured a frustrating 2023-24 campaign, largely down to an eight-month betting ban, but he remains a deadly goalscorer at the top level after having netted 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances during the previous season.

Ferdinand, though, has admitted he is confused by Man Utd’s pursuit of Toney. In a video posted on his social media, the pundit said: “Personally I wouldn’t go for someone like Ivan Toney. I think the age, that profile is wrong for the club.

“I just don’t see it as a fit. I found it a bit strange. He was someone everyone was talking about could go to Arsenal or could go to Chelsea for £100m, £80m or whatever, but all of a sudden there are no bidders. I’m mystified as to why that is, for Man Utd I just don’t see it as a fit.”

It seems that if Man Utd are to sign another striker to compete with Hojlund and Zirkzee, then Ferdinand would rather it be someone like Ferguson.

Man Utd latest: Ferdinand verdict and Christian Eriksen battle

Last week, it was claimed that Man Utd have drawn up a £50m offer for Ferguson as they look to beat Chelsea to the 19-year-old’s services.

Elsewhere, journalist Pete O’Rourke claims that Man Utd chiefs have told Christian Eriksen he is free to find a new club during the current transfer window, as Ten Hag does not plan on using him this season.

Man Utd are looking to overhaul their midfield by landing either Sander Berge or Manuel Ugarte and offloading both Eriksen and Casemiro.

Ratcliffe knows this summer is the best time to sell Eriksen, as he has entered the final year of his contract.

CaughtOffside, meanwhile, report that a host of clubs are looking at the Danish playmaker, including Southampton, Fulham, Ajax, Anderlecht and two sides in Saudi Arabia.

So far, though, a deal has been held up by Man Utd’s demands. Eriksen’s price tag has reportedly been set at between £4-5m, whereas his potential suitors want to pay a lower sum as they know he will be available to sign for free next summer.

READ MORE: Every player linked with a Man Utd exit this summer as Ratcliffe cull continues