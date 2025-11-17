Sir Alex Ferguson heaped special praise on one of Manchester United’s four major signings from the summer, and while two others were hailed too, one was conspicuously ignored.

Man Utd bolstered their youth ranks over the summer, with the likes of Diego Leon and Enzo Kana-Biyik arriving. But from a first-team perspective, the headlines were hoovered up by four names – Senne Lammens, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

Of that quartet, Lammens cost by far the smallest sum at just £18.1m. However, in the wake of two shaky seasons with Andre Onana between the sticks, the calmness and composure Lammens has provided from day one has been a godsend for the Red Devils.

And according to the most iconic figure in Man Utd’s illustrious history, the Belgian stopper has been “outstanding” thus far.

Speaking at a horseracing event in Bahrain, the legendary Scot, now 83, was asked for his assessment on how his old club are faring under Ruben Amorim this season.

“There are signs, the manager has had some good signs,” began Fergie. “Particularly the goalkeeper has been outstanding, he’s only played three or four games and he’s looking really good.”

Ferguson then namechecked new boys Mbeumo and Cunha too. Mbeumo was named the Premier League’s player of the Month for October, while Cunha has come in for criticism from some circles of late.

Nevertheless, Ferguson is impressed with the pair, but failed to touch upon the most expensive signing of the quartet, Benjamin Sesko, who after a slow start, is now sidelined with a knee injury.

“Of course, Mbeumo and Cunha, the new players from Wolves and Brentford, they’ve added to it,” continued Fergie.

“I hope the manager gets a bit of success because at United you need to have success – the signs are getting better.”

Man Utd should be well inside the top four by Christmas

On the back of a five-match unbeaten run, United are up to seventh in the table and just a single point outside of the top four.

Amorim will look to build on that momentum after the international break when feasting on what on paper, looks to be a very winnable run of fixtures.

United face Everton, Crystal Palace, West Ham, Wolves, Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Wolves (again), Leeds United and Burnley before the fixture list stiffens with clashes against Manchester City then Arsenal.

Only Villa and Newcastle of the teams United face before the City clash finished in the top eight in the Premier League last season. This time around, Newcastle are languishing all the way down in 14th with a negative three goal difference.

Latest Man Utd news – Baleba, Wharton, Zirkzee

In other news, Fabrizio Romano as well as our own insider, Dean Jones, have both confirmed Carlos Baleba is Man Utd’s true No 1 target in central midfield.

What’s more, the Brighton man’s head has been turned and he’ll now gladly jump ship to Old Trafford if offered the opportunity.

The full details in Man Utd’s potential move for Baleba – including when it could occur and for how much – can be found here.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk’s writers have delivered their verdicts on whether Man Utd or Liverpool are the best fit for Adam Wharton, who is being courted by both clubs. In one writer’s mind, Wharton’s choice is a “no-brainer.”

Finally, Gazzetta dello Sport have shed light on the conditions that can seal Joshua Zirkzee’s loan switch to Roma.