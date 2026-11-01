Barcelona reach decision on selling Fermin Lopez amid Man Utd links

Barcelona star Fermin Lopez, who has been linked with Manchester United

Barcelona have laughed off speculation surrounding Fermin Lopez, insisting there is no possibility of them allowing one of their prized assets to leave the club, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a potential move away from the Nou Camp, with Manchester United among the clubs mentioned in connection with the Spain international.

However, a senior source connected to Barcelona has made clear that the midfielder is considered completely untouchable.

Speaking to TEAMtalk on the condition of anonymity, the source was dismissive of the reports linking Lopez and Man Utd and insisted no club had made an approach for Lopez.

“Is this a serious question? Nobody has spoken to Barcelona about Fermin Lopez, as they know he is completely unattainable. It makes me laugh,” the source said.

“Seriously, Fermin is special – we know that, and showed that with his new contract earlier this year. Hansi Flick knows it, which is why he is a key part of the team.

“Nothing to talk about here, there really isn’t – it actually borders on being disrespectful.”

The strength of that response underlines Barcelona’s position. Lopez is viewed as an important part of Barca manager Hansi Flick’s plans and the club have little appetite for entertaining interest in a player they regard as one of their crown jewels.

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Man Utd sources play down Fermin Lopez links

The speculation gathered pace after Man Utd were linked with the midfielder, but sources close to Old Trafford have also played down the prospect of the club making a move.

TEAMtalk understands, however, that intermediaries have been at the heart of the attempts to establish interest in Lopez.

Contact was also made with other Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester City, but neither showed an appetite to pursue the matter.

Crucially, there has been no indication from Barcelona or the player that they would consider parting ways.

Paris Saint-Germain were also contacted as intermediaries explored possible destinations, but the clubs approached did not take the matter seriously.

Importantly, neither Barcelona nor Lopez were involved in those discussions.

The distinction is significant: while Lopez’s name has been circulated and potential interest tested, there has been no formal approach to Barcelona and no sign that the Catalan giants are prepared to entertain an exit.

Lopez signed a new contract earlier this year, underlining his standing at the club, and remains a key figure for Flick.

Barcelona’s message is clear: they have no intention of losing a player they consider central to their future.

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