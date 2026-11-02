Fabrizio Romano reveals Fermin Lopez stance on joining Man Utd from Barcelona

Barcelona star Fermin Lopez, who has been linked with Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has reported whether or not Fermin Lopez would be willing to join Manchester United from Barcelona.

Man Utd are interested in signing Lopez from Barcelona and have made a move for the Spain international, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger.

Transfer journalist Matteo Moretto said on Marca’s La Pizarra de Quintana show last week: “There’s a Premier League club, Manchester United, that has a lot of things to sort out and is looking for a midfielder with the characteristics of Barrios and Fermin.

“They’ve inquired about both of them, there’s no negotiation, just an enquiry.

“It’s very unlikely that both will leave.

“Pablo Barrios is an indispensable player for Atletico and Fermin is key for Barca, but United are looking for those types of players.

“When they came to Madrid to play in the Champions League [against Atletico], they took the opportunity to have many meetings.”

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, subsequently reported that Barcelona have no plans whatsoever to sell Lopez to Man Utd.

A senior source connected to Barcelona told us: “Is this a serious question?

“Nobody has spoken to Barcelona about Fermin Lopez, as they know he is completely unattainable. It makes me laugh.

“Seriously, Fermin is special – we know that, and showed that with his new contract earlier this year. Hansi Flick knows it, which is why he is a key part of the team.

“Nothing to talk about here, there really isn’t – it actually borders on being disrespectful.”

Transfer guru Romano has now claimed that Lopez himself has no plans to leave Barcelona for Man Utd and is very happy at the Spanish champions.

Lopez has scored six goals and given six assists in 13 matches in all competitions for Barcelona so far this season.

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Fermin Lopez wants Barcelona stay amid Man Utd links

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “On the other side, Barcelona, I wanted to clarify something, guys, about Fermin Lopez because over the last two, three days, there were rumours coming from Spain, Fermin and Manchester United, Fermin and English clubs, Fermin and the Premier League.

“Fermin Lopez, guys, is completely in love with Barcelona.

“Fermin Lopez is considered by Barcelona as a crucial player and Fermin Lopez is very happy at Barca.

“So, there is nothing. Zero into these stories on Fermin and leaving Barcelona.

“So, on Manchester United, at the moment, there is nothing into it.

“Who doesn’t like Fermin, guys? He is one of the best midfielders in the world.

“His numbers are crazy. Yesterday also delivering two assists and one goal.

“This is a special player, this is a top player, but there is zero.

“Also a few months ago, Barcelona got new contract done for Fermin Lopez with a way better salary, so they are on the same page, but Barca, as a club, Deco, Hansi Flick, everyone in the club and Fermin Lopez. So, that’s the situation.

“Everything is under control and then today, Fermin also speaks and says, when asked about Man Utd and the Premier League, I love Barcelona, I would love to retire at Barcelona. So a strong position taken by Fermin Lopez.”

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