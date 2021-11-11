Dutch outfit Feyenoord have a ‘great chance’ of signing a Man Utd player in the January transfer window, according to reports.

A number of Man Utd stars have been linked with Old Trafford exits in recent weeks. Uruguay hitman Edinson Cavani is reportedly a target for Sevilla.

The Spanish club are searching for a new striker after losing Youssef En-Nesyri to injury. Arsenal contract rebel Alexandre Lacazette is also on their shortlist.

The Red Devils’ backup goalkeeper, Dean Henderson, also looks set for a move in 2022. He has failed to replace David de Gea as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s regular number one.

The Englishman wants to leave temporarily to get game time in the Premier League. Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are the early frontrunners to land him.

Cavani and Henderson could be joined by young winger Amad Diallo in leaving Man Utd. The teenager was brought in from Atalanta for £19m but is yet to have any real impact.

He recently returned from a thigh problem and is now playing for the club’s reserve team. But Diallo is widely seen as being too good for them and may go out on loan to prove his worth.

Sport Witness, citing reports in the Dutch press, provide a promising report on the Ivorian’s future. They write that Feyenoord are back in for the ace and have a ‘great chance’ of landing him. The Eredivisie side tried to sign him in the summer but were put off by his injury.

Man Utd are keen for Diallo to return to action and will help the deal to go through financially. That could mean they pay part of his weekly wage while he is in the Netherlands.

A loan would last for 18 months, meaning Diallo would not return to Old Trafford until the summer of 2023.

The attacker has so far made eight appearances for Solskjaer’s side, scoring one goal.

Man Utd learn Tchouameni price

Monaco have told Man Utd it will take a bid worth €50m (£42m) to bring Aurelien Tchouameni to England.

The 21-year-old has already got five France caps and is widely seen as Paul Pogba’s successor in Les Blues’ midfield.

The irony is that Tchouameni could be the man to replace Pogba at Old Trafford as well.

Italian outlet Tuttosport state that Chelsea are rivalling United for the midfielder’s signature. His contract at Monaco runs until 2024.

