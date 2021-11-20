Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains Manchester United manager for the time being, but it seems he is set to meet his fate after details emerged of the meeting held by club officials over his future.

The pressure has been rising on Solskjaer in recent weeks. Before the recent international breaks, there were negative results against the likes of Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City. Questions have been raised of the manager as a result.

He kept his job through the break, but did himself no favours upon the return to action. United suffered one of their worst results under Solskjaer in a 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday.

It prompted the club’s owners to hold emergency talks about Solskjaer’s future as manager. As first reported by The Times, there was a meeting at 7pm to discuss the coach and the possible compensation he could be owed.

Also on the agenda was the futures of other members of his backroom staff.

But according to Sky Sports News, the outcome of the meeting has not been decisive either way.

They report that some of the club’s most senior officials have “lost faith” in Solskjaer, who was booed by some of the travelling fans after the game at Vicarage Road.

But the board remains “undecided” over his future. Furthermore, they want to ensure they are appropriate with the handling of any dismissal decision.

The report claims United do not want to sack Solskjaer at an away ground, regardless of the result.

Zinedine Zidane is interested in the Manchester United job, but only at the end of the season Zinedine Zidane is said to be interested in a potential managerial appointment at Manchester United should it be available, but only at the end of the season, with more updates on Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek.

Even though his position appears increasingly untenable, United may still be waiting before making the call.

Their next game is away to Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday. It remains to be seen if Solskjaer will still be in his post by then.

His contract with Man Utd lasts until 2024 but there is increasing pressure on him in the short-term.

In fact, despite Sky‘s update, talkSPORT report that Solskjaer is still facing the sack despite no immediate decision being made.

The club have not been able to assure him he will be in charge for the Villarreal match. There are growing expectations within the club that he will not.

Any decision may be delayed, though, because the club must inform the New York Stock Exchange of any decision to dismiss him. It does not open again until Monday.

The Glazer family have supposedly lined up Zinedine Zidane – out of work since leaving Real Madrid – as their preferred successor to Solskjaer.

In the more immediate future, they could appoint Darren Fletcher, who currently serves as technical director, on an interim basis.

Man Utd negotiating Solskjaer exit

The Times have also updated their following of the story. They also agree that United have decided to sack Solskjaer after managing director Richard Arnold was instructed to negotiate the terms of his exit.

Sacking the Norwegian should cost United £7.5m as a compensation sum.

The Manchester Evening News are also backing up the news that United will be parting ways with the manager.

Solskjaer admitted after the defeat to Watford that he did not feel safe in his job.

“I’ve never said I feel safe – I will never say that I feel safe,” he said. “I work for the club and with the club as hard as I can with a great staff and any conversation between me and the club is not for me and you it’s between us.

“I’m the manger and I will take the flack and take the responsibility – the players are working as hard as they can. The fans are really disappointed I understand we all understand.”

Now it seems only a matter of time before he meets his fate.

