Finer details of imminent Man Utd deal emerge, including Champions League clause

Axel Tuanzebe appears on course to sign for Napoli, and the finer details of what Manchester United will receive have been revealed.

The centre-back, 24, had struggled for gametime while on loan at Aston Villa for the third time this season. That led to Manchester United considering cutting the stint short. However, they have wasted little time in lining up Tuanzebe’s next move.

Serie A side Napoli emerged as the No1 contender to land the defender. A six-month loan deal was proposed and Tuanzebe’s former agent suggested the deal was all but done.

Speaking to Area Napoli (via Sport Witness), Colin Murdock said: “Napoli have taken Axel Tuanzebe, our former client, on loan. So I think they have finished their operations as regards to the role of central defender.”

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has shed light on what compensation United will receive when the deal crosses the line.

Romano tweeted the Red Devils will receive a ‘€600k guaranteed loan fee.’

They could also be paid a further €400k if Napoli qualify for next season’s Champions League. Napoli currently lay in third position, five points clear of fifth-placed Juventus.

A further €200k could find its way into United’s accounts if Tuanzebe meets an unspecified appearance target.

Romano concluded with confirmation that there is no option to buy in the loan – indicating United still see a future for Tuanzebe at Old Trafford down the line.

Phone call aided completed Man Utd deal

Meanwhile, Teden Mengi has completed an “important” Man Utd transfer to Birmingham City, and the centre-back revealed the role a phone call with Tahith Chong played.

Mengi, 19, is one of Manchester United’s brightest prospects in defence. The centre-back had been loaned out to Derby Count last season, though that stint was curtailed by injury.

After impressing back at Old Trafford in the Premier League 2 this season, Mengi will now accelerate his development after a loan switch to Birmingham until the end of the season was agreed. The news was confirmed by both Birmingham and Man Utd’s official websites.

Mengi will link up with fellow Red Devils star Tahith Chong at St. Andrews. The winger is currently sidelined with a groin injury. But Mengi revealed Chong has nothing but good things to say about Birmingham.

“I am delighted to be here, Mengi told BluesTV (via Birmingham’s website). “[I am] ready to work hard and kick on for the rest of the season.

“It was important for me to try and find what was best for me, which is here at Blues and to just kick on and get as many games under my belt and improve as much as I can as a player and as a person.

“As soon as I heard about Blues I was straight on the phone to [Tahith] Chong and he told me it is great, the lads are great, I am going to enjoy it, everyone is a nice person. So I am just looking forward to it.”

