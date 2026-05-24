Ederson is said to have agreed a five-year deal with Manchester United

Insider Ben Jacobs has added more fire to reports of a Manchester United signing, stating Brazilian star Ederson has ‘verbally agreed a five-year contract.’

United finished the season third in the Premier League. They’ve renewed Michael Carrick’s contract, with the boss continuing permanently after taking interim control.

He’ll be looking to add to the midfield ranks, which has long looked the priority for the summer, especially with Casemiro leaving.

An earlier report suggested the Red Devils were closing in on both Atalanta midfielder Ederson and Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali.

Insider Jacobs has added fire to one half of that, stating Ederson has ‘verbally agreed to a five-year contract’ with club-to-club talks ‘advancing.’

He does state, though, that the price will need to drop for Tonali if United are to sign him.

In any case, it looks likely that at least one of the club’s preferred midfield additions will be heading through the door, barring any hiccups.

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Man Utd serious about Ederson

That Ederson is one of United’s favourite midfielders is evident, with TEAMtalk sources stating he’s viewed as a player of significant interest.

As Jacobs reported, talks have already been held with Atalanta over the transfer.

Further to that, Ederson’s representatives have been actively encouraging interest from the Red Devils.

As a result, it was felt a move would be welcomed from the Brazilian, and therefore the next step would seemingly be a contract being agreed, as Jacobs reports.

United’s other targets

As per Jacobs, there are multiple other midfielders on United’s shortlist.

He names Aurelien Tchouameni, Mateus Fernandes, Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Alex Scott.

The former pair are said to be ‘high in their ranking’ while Anderson is ‘the dream,’ though Manchester City are optimistic of agreeing terms with Nottingham Forest for the midfielder.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are said to be in a strong position to keep Scott, especially after confirming European football for next season.

Joao Gomes, who featured high on United’s list previously, is not said to be being tracked at Old Trafford currently.