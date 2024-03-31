First Man Utd signing of the summer explodes into life with Ratcliffe behind surprise striker move

Manchester United are ‘leading the chase’ for a surprise striker signing thanks in large part to Sir Jim Ratcliffe, according to a report.

Major change to Man Utd’s playing personnel is expected this summer. New co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has full authority to shape the Red Devils as he sees fit and among his first tasks is implementing a transfer strategy shift.

As the Sun puts it, Ratcliffe wants Man Utd to sign ‘the next Kylian Mbappe’ as opposed to splashing out fortunes on readymade superstars with short shelf lives.

That has already borne out with the type of target United are circling over. Indeed, Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, is wanted at centre-half, while Michael Olise, 22, is being eyed for the right wing.

The forward line will be a hotbed of action at season’s end. Anthony Martial will leave as a free agent, while United will listen to offers for Jadon Sancho, Antony and Mason Greenwood.

A new striker to help lighten the load on Rasmus Hojlund is wanted. Trusted reporter Ben Jacobs recently confirmed Man Utd are hot for Brighton’s 19-year-old Evan Ferguson who won’t come cheap.

But according to the Sun, an even younger striker could actually become United’s first signing of the Ratcliffe era.

Man Utd line up Port Vale frontman

They state Man Utd are ‘leading the chase’ for Port Vale hotshot, Baylee Dipepa.

The 17-year-old is featuring regularly for England’s Under-17s and scored three goals in the last international break.

Dipepa has already been fast-tracked into Port Vale’s senior side and has provided four goal contributions in just 398 minutes of League One action this term.

The report states Ratcliffe has ordered United’s scouts to ensure they’re at the front of the queue for the best and brightest young domestic talent.

Dipepa certainly falls into the category and the Red Devils hope to lure the striker to Old Trafford this summer.

