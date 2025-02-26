A star Manchester United value at €40m/£33.2m is willing to join the club even if they have no European football on offer next season, and a report claims the Red Devils intend to pre-agree a deal ahead of an immediate arrival when the summer window opens.

For Ruben Amorim to have a fighting chance at Old Trafford, Man Utd must provide the Portuguese with a squad of players more befitting his system. The winter window ultimately proved to be a relatively quiet one, with only Patrick Dorgu signing up from a first-team arrivals perspective.

Additions in multiple positions are being sought for the summer, with another wing-back for Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation on the agenda.

Numerous sources including David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano have all confirmed Man Utd hope to sign Geovany Quenda.

The 17-year-old left-footer can operate up and down either flank, though it’s at right wing-back where he played in Amorim’s final months in Lisbon.

And according to a fresh update from GiveMeSport, Quenda will say yes to reuniting with Amorim in Manchester – even if United don’t qualify for any form of European football next season.

The Red Devils currently sit 15th in the Premier League table. Their only hope of securing European football next term appears to be winning either the FA Cup or Europa League.

Winning the FA Cup would insert United into next year’s Europa League. Winning the Europa League would put Man Utd in next year’s Champions League.

But per the report, Quenda’s mind is already made up and he is ‘open to completing the move’ even if Man Utd lack European football next term.

Man Utd aim to pre-agree Geovany Quenda transfer

Quenda’s deal at Sporting contains a hefty €100m release clause. But according to trusted reporter Ben Jacobs – who has claimed United have already verbally agreed personal terms with the teenager – a deal can be struck for a much lower sum.

Speaking on talkSPORT last week, Jacobs said: “The player has agreed verbally personal terms. He’s waiting to see if the clubs pre-agree [a transfer] or wait until the summer.

“The price Manchester United are looking at is €40m. Sporting want a minimum of €60m. There’s a release clause at €100m.

“If Man Utd can get this done for south of €60m it’s not only a good signing for the now and the future, and not only a player that Ruben Amorim knows really well, but also potentially another deal they can get without being forced, as they did for example with Rasmus Hojlund, to pay more than they ideally want to do.”

The latest update from GMS has echoed Jacobs’ claims with regards to Man Utd seeking to agree a deal long before the summer window opens.

The report stated: ‘Manchester United are looking to push through a pre-summer agreement for Quenda.’

And with the player on board with joining, Sporting willing to accept a sum well below the release clause, and the obvious Amorim connection, all the signs do look positive for Man Utd signing Quenda.

GO DEEPER: Who is Geovany Quenda?

By Nathan Egerton

Born in Guinea-Bissau in April 2007, Quenda moved to Portugal as a child and joined Amadora-based club Damaiense at the age of eight.

He also spent two years in Benfica’s academy before joining their arch-rivals Sporting CP in 2021.

In February 2024, he started a Liga 3 game against Amora and became the youngest-ever player to play for Sporting’s reserve team at the age of 16.

The left-footer showcased his pace and his dribbling ability and caught the attention of first-team manager Ruben Amorim.

“He can play in several positions, he has a lot of quality and irreverence. He is another option,” Amorim said after naming him on the bench for a Europa League tie against Atalanta in March 2024.

Quenda has also shone on the international stage as his performances for Portugal at the 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship earned him a place in the Team of the Tournament.

He marked his senior debut for Sporting with a goal against Porto in August 2024 and became the youngest goalscorer in the club’s history at the age of 17 years and 95 days, overtaking the likes of Ronaldo and Simao.

The teenager then became the youngest Portuguese player to start a Champions League match during Sporting’s 2-0 win over Lille in September 2024.

He has also been called up to the senior Portugal squad and was an unused substitute in their 2-1 win over Scotland in the UEFA Nations League.

“The national team coaches always say that age is not a factor. (Quenda) showed incredible personality, quality and adaptability,” Roberto Martinez said.

“He’s a player who likes to make things difficult (for defenders). He has technical quality (that is) not normal for a 17-year-old. He’s now in Sporting’s first team and has shown incredible personality.”

Quenda has since made two appearances for Portugal’s Under-21s and registered an assist in a 2-1 win over Andorra.