First Man Utd summer signing explodes into life with free-scoring title winner to take big-money flop’s place

Manchester United are accelerating a move for Bayer Leverkusen ace Jeremie Frimpong and why a deal for a bargain fee is expected to be struck by June 14 at the latest has been revealed.

Frimpong is a crucial part in Xabi Alonso’s ultra-impressive Bayer Leverkusen side this season. The German club lifted their first ever Bundesliga title two weekends ago and broke Bayern Munich’s 11-year stranglehold on the competition in the process.

Even more remarkable is the fact Leverkusen remain unbeaten across ALL competitions this season. They’ve advanced to the final of the DFB Pokal and are the heavy favourites to lift the Europa League.

Frimpong, 23, has shone this term, racking up incredible figures of 13 goals and 11 assists while primarily playing as a right wing-back.

READ MORE: Man Utd eye Prem enforcer as quality Kobbie Mainoo partner but face Arsenal, Tottenham battle

The Dutchman’s superb form has not gone unnoticed. Indeed, BILD chief Christian Falk revealed Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Man Utd were all hovering. Falk later stated Bayern and United had both engaged in ‘concrete talks’ over the move.

Frimpong can be signed via a modest €40m/£34m release clause this summer, though it must be activated prior to the beginning of Euro 2024. Host country Germany are first up when squaring off against Scotland on June 14.

As such, any side hoping to finalise a deal for Frimpong for the price of his release clause must act quickly once the current season ends.

According to a fresh update from BILD, it’s Man Utd who are taking the lead.

MAN UTD WAGES: Top 11 earners at Old Trafford revealed as Ratcliffe prepares to shred colossal wage bill

Man Utd ramp up Frimpong signing; Leverkusen want speedy resolution

They state the Red Devils have ‘intensified contact’ for the defender and Leverkusen are anxious to know where Frimpong’s future lays so they can proceed with their own planning.

Frimpong – along with fellow Dutchman Denzel Dumfries – was courted by Erik ten Hag during his first transfer window at Old Trafford.

Neither player would sign for Man Utd, though Ten Hag has always retained ambitions of signing an attacking upgrade on the limited Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka cost £50m to sign from Crystal Palace in 2019. While he is among the game’s best in one-v-one situations he offers virtually nothing going forwards.

Diogo Dalot has emerged as Ten Hag’s preferred choice at right-back this season. If Frimpong were signed, he’d likely compete with Dalot and Wan-Bissaka would be sold.

A fresh update from the Mirror on Wednesday listed Wan-Bissaka as being among the first-team stars Man Utd will consider selling this summer.

DON’T MISS: First Man Utd sale of Ratcliffe era all but confirmed with Euro giants ‘almost certain’ to complete raid