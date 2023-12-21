First Man Utd transfer for January ‘completed’, with four major deals to follow

The first piece of January business at Manchester United has been wrapped up after a medical was passed, and multiple reports all agree four more deals are coming.

United director of football, John Murtough, recently claimed he expects a quiet winter window. Via the Athletic, Murtough explained: “Looking ahead to the January transfer window, we are not expecting it to be particularly busy.

“There will always be the possibility of deals around the edges of the squad, particularly in terms of finding opportunities for players who are not playing as much football as they would like.

“However, we’ve always been consistent in saying that we do not see January as the optimal time to do business and our recruitment strategy remains focused on summer windows.”

However, according to various sources including Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd have already signed off on their first transfer for next month. What’s more, at least four further deals are also in the pipeline.

Firstly, midfield outcast Donny van de Beek has reportedly completed his move to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 26-year-old Dutchman will join the Bundesliga side on a six-month loan. The deal will contain an option to buy, though sources dispute the figures involved.

Romano claimed the option – which is not an obligation – is worth €11m as a fixed plus €4m in add-ons. By contrast, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported Frankfurt’s option is worth ‘less than €10m’.

Nonetheless, what is clear is Van de Beek is bound for Germany after both reporters confirmed the midfielder has passed a medical with Frankfurt.

Taking to X on Thursday morning, Romano declared Van de Beek passed his medical and his loan is ‘completed between all parties involved’.

The final documents are in the process of being exchanged and Van de Beek will officially complete the switch once the window opens on January 1.

Plettenberg also confirmed Van de Beek passed his medical, noting ‘there were no problems’.

To make the deal viable for Frankfurt, Man Utd have agreed to absorb a portion of the player’s wages during the loan.

The Dutchman is understood to earn around £125,000-a-week at Old Trafford and United will subsidise approximately 40-50 percent of the salary.

Four more deals coming

Elsewhere, the Independent, Guardian, Manchester Evening News and Daily Mail have all confirmed four more exits are wanted.

Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial have all been put up for sale. United chief Murtough recently flew to Saudi Arabia to sound out interest in the quartet.

But while nothing concrete was achieved, the Mail did note promising early relationships have been struck up. The burgeoning Saudi Pro League may yet rescue United by signing some of their unfancied stars.

Martial is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and United do not intend to activate his one-year option. As such, his sale is the most pressing.

Varane too is out of contract in the summer, though United hold an option for an extra 12 months. The MEN recently claimed Varane actually hopes to stay at Old Trafford and plans to force United into activating his option by way of dominant displays on the pitch.

Sancho remains frozen out in Manchester amid his ongoing dispute with Erik ten Hag. Casemiro enjoyed a stellar first season at Old Trafford, though showed significant signs of decline this term prior to sustaining a hamstring injury.

The Independent stressed United would only greenlight major exits if Ten Hag were able to sign suitable replacements.

Given Van de Beek has barely featured this season, it stands to reason United don’t necessarily need a successor for the Dutchman.

The same cannot be said of Varane and Martial, however. Martial remains United’s No 2 striker behind the struggling Rasmus Hojlund. Varane has started United’s last two matches owing to a raft of injuries at centre-half.

The promising rise of Kobbie Mainoo could potentially prompt United to sell Casemiro and not look for a direct replacement.

