First Ratcliffe Man Utd signing revealed with INEOS ‘actively working’ on £60m deal to bewilder Chelsea, Man City

Manchester United are already putting in the groundwork for their first signing of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era, with multiple sources backing them to land Chelsea and Manchester City target Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

While the right winger has had an injury-hit season, he has been very effective when he has been able to play for Crystal Palace. Olise’s record stands at six goals and three assists from 11 Premier League matches, with him and Ebere Eze providing most of the Eagles’ creativity this term.

Olise had the opportunity to leave Palace for Chelsea last summer after Mauricio Pochettino’s side activated a £35million release clause in his contract. The France U21 international left Chelsea stunned when he rejected their advances and penned fresh terms at Selhurst Park, though he could finally achieve a big move in the summer.

On January 27, it emerged that while Olise is wanted by the likes of Chelsea and Man City, he would rather move to Old Trafford next. That is because he grew up supporting Man Utd, even though he was born and raised in London.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that new Man Utd chief Ratcliffe is ready to greenlight a summer swoop for Olise, who was on the Red Devils’ radar even before INEOS arrived in Manchester.

There has now been a double update on Man Utd’s transfer plans, which centres largely on Olise.

According to 90Min, Erik ten Hag’s side will make a ‘concrete move’ for the 22-year-old in the summer as Ratcliffe believes he has the ability to take Man Utd’s attacking threat up several notches.

Transfer reporter Alex Crook, meanwhile, has added fuel to the fire by saying: “I think Manchester United will be working on this deal actively behind-the-scenes. Man City and Chelsea have also shown interest, so I think United will want to try get that deal done early if they can.”

Man Utd leading charge for Michael Olise

While Olise was previously available for £35m, Palace have since gotten rid of that cut-price exit clause and can now demand a big fee before selling. It is thought that Man Utd will have to bid upwards of £60m to forge an agreement with the South London outfit.

Olise’s arrival at Man Utd will come amid a big shake-up to their winger options. Jadon Sancho is likely to leave on a permanent basis this summer after falling out with Ten Hag and spending the second half of the campaign back on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Antony is looking increasingly likely to depart Man Utd, even though Ten Hag pushed the club into spending a huge £86m on him. The Brazilian has failed to justify that massive price tag and would almost certainly be behind Olise in the pecking order if the latter were to be brought in.

Ten Hag rates both Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho very highly, which is why the pair usually start when both are fit. Although, recent reports on the continent have suggested Rashford’s situation is being monitored by Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Olise could join Man Utd alongside some other big names this summer. Ratcliffe and INEOS have also identified striker, central midfield and centre-back as areas of the squad that need strengthening.

In terms of a new defender, Man Utd are keeping tabs on Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, while Juventus’ Gleison Bremer is another possible target.

Up front, Man Utd like the look of Joshua Zirkzee amid his impressive season at Bologna.

