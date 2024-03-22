First Ratcliffe ‘victim’ claimed with Man Utd superstar ‘offered’ to Barcelona after huge revelation

Bruno Fernandes has reportedly become the first victim of Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Manchester United having asked to leave

The reign of Sir Jim Ratcliffe as a Manchester United owner will reportedly ‘claim several victims’ and Bruno Fernandes seems to be the first, as he’s apparently asked to leave and been offered to Barcelona.

Ratcliffe was clearly adamant that he was going to become one of United’s owners. He’s a United fan, and was identified from the start of the bidding process as a legitimate candidate to take the club forwards.

His desire to be part of the club’s ownership in any way possible was highlighted when he dropped his offer from one that would take full ownership to just receiving 25 per cent to suit the Glazers.

Once he was in the role, Ratcliffe vowed to make United one of the best clubs in the world again.

In order to do that, it’s been reported he’s got some big plans for the future of the side.

Moves for young superstars such as Joao Neves and Jarrad Branthwaite have been mooted, while the part-owner has detailed his desire to sign “the next Mbappe.”

But along with the massive inbound transfers he’s plotting, there must also be some exits from Old Trafford.

As put by Spanish outlet Nacional, Ratcliffe will ‘claim several victims in the summer’.

DON’T MISS: De Jong to Man Utd debunked with Ten Hag needing to resist fresh push to sign Barcelona midfielder

Fernandes wants out

The first of which could sensationally be star man Fernandes.

The Portuguese has scored eight goals and provided nine assists in a United shirt this season in all competitions.

According to the report, he is ‘considering the possibility of packing his bags’.

Indeed, the attacking-midfielder is said to have told his agent to ‘try to find a buyer who will allow him to leave.’

It’s a strange revelation if true, given just this week the United man stated he “wants to stay here” after a meeting with Ratcliffe.

United superstar ‘offered’ to Barcelona

It seems a club has been found who may want the services of Fernandes: Barcelona.

Indeed, the report states United have ‘offered’ their captain to the La Liga giants.

However, their financial situation could prove a large snag in that plan.

It’s stated his signing ‘would cost a lot of money’ and Fernandes is ‘not a necessary reinforcement’ for the club, despite their struggles in La Liga this term.

As such, that move is one that seems unlikely, and it remains to be seen if there will be any other avenues in the summer.

READ MORE: Nine Man Utd players who currently earn more than Erik ten Hag, including star he’s banished