Man Utd have made ‘initial enquiries’ towards forging a deal to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, but a report has attached a head-scratching caveat.

The summer window is shaping up to be a vital one at Old Trafford. The forward ranks could see the most action with Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata all out of contract.

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo also remains uncertain. If United fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League, retaining the Portuguese icon for a second year could prove tricky.

What’s more, Marcus Rashford’s form has fallen off a cliff and the future of Sevilla loanee Anthony Martial remains up in the air. Mason Greenwood is also sidelined indefinitely amid an ongoing police investigation.

As such, United may be forced into multiple additions in the final third, and the Manchester Evening News state Moussa Dembele is among those on the club’s radar.

The 25-year-old former Fulham and Celtic striker currently plies his trade in France with Lyon.

Dembele has operated just below a goal every other game since arriving at Lyon in 2018. However, his future has come under the microscope with next season poised to be his last at the club.

Indeed, Dembele’s contract expires in 2023 and the Daily Mail recently reported a Man Utd move could be made for £25m this summer.

The MEN take it a step further when stating ‘initial enquiries’ have now been made by the Red Devils. At 25, Dembele would represent a longer-term option than Cavani and Ronaldo and interim boss Ralf Rangnick has already stated signing a younger striker is the club’s “obvious” next step.

However, the report adds Dembele would likely ‘only be viewed as a squad player’ if he joined.

While having excellent strength in depth is important, a club with the financial muscle of Man Utd tend to target players who would improve on their current options, not back them up.

Dembele is described as in ‘no rush’ to leave Lyon where he is currently vice-captain. However, he will consider his options in the summer if a concrete offer arrives.

If signed, Dembele would count as a homegrown player on United’s quota having come through the ranks at Fulham. He would add another option up front, though whether he is the level of signing United require to challenge the likes of Man City and Liverpool, only time would tell.

Rangnick outlines Rashford path to redemption

Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick insists Marcus Rashford has “almost everything” to succeed as a striker for Manchester United, but has told him what he must do to regain his form.

It has been a challenging season for Rashford. He missed the start of the campaign with a shoulder injury and has struggled to ignite his campaign since. Indeed, he has only scored four Premier League goals from 18 games so far in 2021-22.

His decline in fortunes has seen him surprisingly overlooked for selection in certain games. For example, in the Manchester derby last weekend, United were without fellow forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani. Still, Rangnick left Rashford out.

Asked about what Rashford needs to get back in the team, Rangnick told a press conference: “To play on the same level he trains.

“This is all. We spoke about that a week ago, two weeks ago in a press conference.

“Marcus is training well. He’s got an abundant of talent. He’s got almost everything you need for a modern striker. It’s about transforming the performance of the training sessions into the regular games.”

