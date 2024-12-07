Troubled Manchester United star Antony looks set to become the first high-profile departure of the Ruben Amorim era at Old Trafford with a trusted reporter revealing the star has been put up for sale and ‘suitable offers will be considered’ for the winger in January – despite his improved form of late.

The Brazilian moved to Old Trafford in an eyebrow-raising £81m deal, rising to £86m (€100m, $109.6m) once bonuses had been factored in, making the 24-year-old the most expensive attacker signed in the history of Manchester United and second only to Paul Pogba (£89.3m) in their all-time list.

With questions very quickly asked of the fee Ajax had managed to coax out of United for the sale, little has gone right for Antony since the move, vindicating the doubters who claimed the Red Devils had vastly overpaid for the 16-times capped winger.

Indeed, a meagre 12 goals and five assists from 89 appearances in total means Antony the player is currently operating at a contribution every 5.23 outings for the club.

While he has been given a chance to revive his United career by Amorim, who has trialled the player in a new wing-back position, and with his improvement “noted” by the club, reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed the 24-year-old has not done enough to convince either INEOS or Amorim that he is worth keeping and that he ‘remains a potential sales candidate for the Red Devils’

Writing on X, the Sky Germany reporter adds that “suitable offers would already be considered during the winter transfer window for new signings” – meaning that United will look to move on the Brazilian to help fund potential investments of their own in January.

INEOS have seen enough of Antony as Amorim backs exit stance

We understand that Antony was one of four names immediately highlighted by Amorim as players he would immediately look to move on following his appointment at Old Trafford.

Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof were the others that our reporter Rudy Galetti revealed were to be instantly put on the chopping block by the Portuguese during his conversations with INEOS and soon after his appointment by the Red Devils was confirmed.

And while the Brazilian quickly sought out the 39-year-old soon after his arrival to see what role he would play in his side going forward, it seems INEOS’s mind have already been made up, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe eager to remove those high-earning stars who were not perceived to be justifying their salaries, since taking charge.

And with the Brazilian on a deal worth £200,000 a week, Plettenberg suggests Amorim has not seen enough from the player – despite recognising his efforts to improve in his new wing-back role – ensuring they will look to cash in come the January window.

Quite what United will get from his potential sale, though, remains open to debate, amid suggestions his value may have fallen as low as £25m.

We also understand the club could consider his loan exit in January if it came with an obligation to make permanent at the season’s end.

Little has been said either by Amorim or United over the player, though Antony’s agent last month declared his client has been given assurances over his future.

“The club has just changed coach, Ruben Amorim, who was Sporting’s commander, was hired, was presented now at the FIFA date, and from there, a new possibility opens up for Antony to be better used,” journalist Jorge Nicola said on YouTube.

“He has another two and a half years of contract with the English club and intends to continue.”

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Amad contract boost; electric Premn winger eyed

Many would argue the outstanding form of Amad in recent weeks has effectively put the final nail in Antony’s coffin, with the Ivorian looking like a serious player in recent weeks and someone who counts himself extremely unfortunate to miss out on Noussair Mazraoui as United’s club player of the month for November.

The 22-year-old’s deal though at United is due to expire at the end of the current season and Amorim has made it a priority to tie him down to a new deal.

Now our reporter Fraser Gillan has given a unique insight into Amad’s thinking over an extension and why his desire to make himself a big name in the United history books will be enough to convince him to put pen to paper.

Meanwhile, the agent of Mykhailo Mudryk has responded to surprise reports in recent days suggesting the Chelsea winger could revive his career at United under Amorim. Predictably, the Ukrainian’s focus appears to be on impressing Enzo Maresca first and foremost, as opposed to looking for the exit door.

And finally, United are being credited with a rising interest in Southampton’s prodigious young talent Tyler Dibling, who has caught the eye for Saints so far this season and having done some damage against the Red Devils in their clash at St Mary’s back in September.

Antony struggles for Man Utd laid bare