First victim of Ratcliffe’s Man Utd squad rebuild revealed, with ‘unhappy’ top earner to be axed

Man Utd are willing to sell Christian Eriksen this summer

Manchester United will part ways with several players as part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s summer rebuild and a report has named who’ll likely be the first to leave.

Ratcliffe and the Red Devil’s soon-to-be new sporting director Dan Ashworth is keen to turn Old Trafford into the best place to develop top young prospects.

As a result, experienced stars who are past their prime will have to make way for fresh blood and according to Football Insider, Christian Eriksen will be sold.

The Danish international has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag this season, with talented youngster Kobbie Mainoo now preferred by the manager.

This has left Eriksen ‘unhappy’ and now everything points towards him leaving in the summer, with the Red Devil’s ‘ready’ to sell him for the right price.

He currently earns £150,000 per week with Man Utd, so offloading him will give them some funds to spend on a replacement midfielder.

Galatasaray have previously shown an interest in Eriken but Football Insider claims that a switch to Saudi Arabia is the most likely outcome for Eriksen.

Christian Eriksen to lead trio out of Man Utd

The report adds that clubs in Saudi Arabia are ‘monitoring’ Eriksen’s situation and a move to the Gulf state is the most likely outcome for him as things stand.

As previously noted by TEAMtalk, fellow midfielder Casemiro could also depart Old Trafford amid interest from Saudi sides and elsewhere.

Sofyan Amrabat will be leaving in the summer, too, with the Morocco international set to return to Fiorentina once his season-long loan ends.

The Red Devils will look to bring in a new midfielder to replace the outgoing trio and a number of exciting options have been linked with the club.

Wolves star Joao Gomes is one player who is admired greatly by Man Utd chiefs and would be a good option to replace Casemiro given he generally plays in a number six role.

Gomes averages 3.5 tackles per game in the Premier League and his aggressive style and relentless energy would make him an ideal partner for Mainoo in a double pivot.

Everton’s Amadou Onana is also on Ratcliffe’s shortlist and would fit in perfectly with Ratcliffe’s transfer philosophy.

Benfica youngster Joao Neves is another player touted to have huge potential and to have been linked with a switch to the Red Devils.

With that in mind, we could see Ratcliffe build a completely new midfield around Mainoo in the summer.

