Five Man Utd targets available for free this summer, including prolific striker, Premier League winner

Jonathan David, Angel Gomes and Jonathan Tah have all been linked with Man Utd

After making one major first-team signing in the January transfer window, Manchester United will now start planning for the summer window.

Ruben Amorim has a limited budget to work with as Erik ten Hag spent around £616million (€739.3m, $778m) on players during his two-and-a-half years at the helm.

The 40-year-old will have to sell some of his players to raise funds and may also look at options in the free-agent market.

We’ve taken a look at five players who have been linked with United and have also entered the final six months of their contracts.

Jonathan David

A new striker will be a priority for United in the summer transfer window as Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund continue to struggle in front of goal.

The two strikers – who cost United a combined £108.5million – have netted just four Premier League goals between them in 2024/25.

Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen and Matheus Cunha are reportedly at the top of United’s wishlist but David represents a more budget-friendly option.

The Canada international has entered the final six months of his contract at Lille and is currently one of the most in-form strikers in European football.

He has netted 20 goals in all competitions in 2024/25 — including six in the Champions League and two in the qualifying rounds — to take his overall tally to 104 since joining the Ligue 1 side in 2020.

United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle, Barcelona and Inter Milan have all been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old, who is currently weighing up his options.

“I’m open to anything,” he said when asked about his future. “I think obviously the Premier League is regarded as one of the best leagues in the world. And for me, it’s not the Premier League or bust. I’m open to anything and every league has its challenges.”

😱 LILLE HAVE EQUALISED AT ANFIELD 😱 Moments after going down to 🔟 men, Jonathan David stuns the home crowd!#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/gEBVgwkmOx — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) January 21, 2025

Angel Gomes

A United academy graduate, Gomes made his first-team debut against Crystal Palace in May 2017 at the age of 16 years and 263 days old.

But the midfielder made just nine more appearances for United and rejected the offer of a new contract before joining Lille on a free transfer in 2020.

He has since gone from strength to strength in Ligue 1, with his performances this season also earning him four caps with England.

United need to sign a new midfielder with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen both likely to depart Old Trafford at the end of the season.

According to reports, Amorim is a long-term admirer of the 24-year-old and is looking to sign him on a free transfer in the summer.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle and West Ham have also been linked with Gomes but his sentimental links to Old Trafford give United an advantage in the race for his signature.

“There’ll always be that sentimental soft spot, so of course it’d be difficult to say no,” he said when asked about a potential return to United.

Jonathan Tah

Despite bringing in Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro in the last summer window, United still need further reinforcements at the back.

Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are due to depart when their contract expires at the end of the season and Lisandro Martinez could be out of action for nine months after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury.

United are among the clubs that have been linked with Tah, who has confirmed that he’ll leave Bayer Leverkusen on a free transfer at the end of the season.

“My decision is as clear as before,” the 28-year-old said back in September. “I will not renew my contract for professional reasons.

“I still have a contract until 2025 and until then I will give everything for Leverkusen. A football career is short and that is why I have always had the idea of ​​making the most of it. I simply want to exploit the potential that exists in my career.”

He is widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the Bundesliga and played an integral role in Leverkusen’s unbeaten domestic campaign last season.

The Germany international has also played as part of a back three for both club and country, making him an ideal fit for Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

Leroy Sane

Sane has previously shown his class in the Premier League, having spent four years at Manchester City between 2016 and 2020.

He registered 39 goals and 43 assists in 135 appearances in all competitions, helping the club win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and three League Cups.

The winger is now at Bayern Munich but his contract with the Bundesliga side is set to expire in the summer and talks regarding a new deal have failed to progress.

According to reports in Germany, United have enquired about Sane and are looking to bring the 29-year-old back to Manchester.

“I have a fondness for the league, I still watch certain games on TV,” he said when asked about the Premier League. “But the appeal for me lies in the club where I can show my best performance, develop and win titles.”

United are in the market for another winger after Marcus Rashford and Antony were both deemed surplus to requirements by Amorim.

Should Sane make the switch to Old Trafford, he would join a small list of players to represent both Manchester clubs, including Peter Schmeichel, Owen Hargreaves, Andy Cole and Carlos Tevez.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Since joining Everton from Sheffield United in 2016, Calvert-Lewin has registered 71 goals and 19 assists in 269 appearances in all competitions.

Injuries have stalled his progression over the last few seasons, but the 11-cap England international is still a talented striker when fit.

“The biggest thing today is he played like a proper number nine at times today,” Everton manager David Moyes said after their 3-2 win over Tottenham.

“He made the centre halves worried, he was a threat, he was challenging, winning a good percentage of his aerial duels. He got involved in everything.”

Everton are keen to tie him down to a new contract but are yet to make any progress in talks, with a departure in the summer now looking likely.

The 27-year-old is looking to get his career back on track and has been linked with a number of Premier League and European sides.

According to The Athletic, United tentatively explored a deal for Calvert-Lewin last summer and a free transfer would represent a low-risk punt for the club.

